Hawkesbury Gazette

Increased communications network resilience for Hawkesbury SES

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
February 22 2023 - 12:30pm
Federal Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman and Communications Minister, Michelle Rowland. Picture supplied.

A backup NBN Sky Muster satellite has been installed at Hawkesbury SES to help the community be better prepared for emergencies and natural disasters.

