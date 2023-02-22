Increased communications network resilience for Hawkesbury SES

A backup NBN Sky Muster satellite has been installed at Hawkesbury SES to help the community be better prepared for emergencies and natural disasters.
The Federal Government, through the Strengthening Telecommunications Against Natural Disasters (STAND) program, is investing in improved connectivity for emergency services depots and evacuation centres, improved telecommunications resilience under the Mobile Network Hardening Program (MNHP), and portable communications facilities across the country.
All of these measures hope to help to save lives and reduce the impact of natural disasters on the community.
The satellite services will provide backup and alternative communications facilities, ensuring emergency services can remain connected through during times of disaster, when land-based networks are damaged or offline.
Federal Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, said staying connected during a natural disaster can be the difference between life and death.
"Whether that be receiving the latest information or contacting emergency services," she said.
"This project is a major boost for the Hawkesbury and will help ensure we minimise the risk of local communications network disruptions for our emergency services when natural disasters strike.
"I am pleased the Albanese Government is listening to the community and making significant inroads toward more resilient communications infrastructure to keep local residents safe and informed."
STAND-funded assets have proven to be effective in supporting local communities during recent natural disasters across the country.
Federal Communications Minister, Michelle Rowland, said the government is committed to delivering the investments and infrastructure which local communities need to be better prepared for natural disasters.
"The project in Wilberforce is one of over 1,000 upgrades delivered through the STAND program," she said.
"While no network can ever be 100 per cent disaster-proof, these investments will go a long way towards ensuring local residents can stay connected in the most difficult times, especially to access potentially lifesaving information and advice".
For more information on the STAND program, go to infrastructure.gov.au/stand.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
