Hawkesbury Gazette

A 'surreal' experience: Cooper Turnbull's time on Australian Idol

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
February 21 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Cooper Turnbull first started playing music at the beginning of lockdown, he had no idea that just three years later he would finish in the Top 24 of Australian Idol.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.