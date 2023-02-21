A 'surreal' experience: Cooper Turnbull's time on Australian Idol

When Cooper Turnbull first started playing music at the beginning of lockdown, he had no idea that just three years later he would finish in the Top 24 of Australian Idol.
The 19-year-old artist was eliminated from Monday night's show, with only four of the eight contestants that performed heading to the Top 12.
Turnbull boldly performed Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen which proved divisive, among the judges, with Amy Shark and Meghan Trainor deeming it "effortlessly awesome", while Kyle Sandilands and Harry Connick Jr wanted to see more from the young performer.
Performing Hallelujah had a deeper meaning for the Grose Vale resident.
"I've had a few experiences with certain people who had gone through a lot and that was the song that they needed to hear. So I would sing it for them," he told the Gazette.
"It was kind of like a very intimate moment and I've just seen the way that, that song can help and heal people."
Turnbull said it meant a lot to him to be a part of the competition.
"I was very surprised I was there the entire time. It is the coolest thing I've ever done," he said
"The biggest lesson I learned was how important the people are, after all of that, because I was I was just so inspired by everyone around me and the community we built was incredible.
"I'm a very social person in the end and I have never been so inspired to do music after being around everyone, the contestants and the judges and pretty much everyone working there."
Making the Top 24 was surreal for Turnbull.
"I didn't think I was going to make it into the Top 50 honestly. I was incredibly surprised I got through," he said.
"So surviving the three nights of Top 50 was insane. It's just crazy to me making the Top 24 and to be surrounded by so many talented people.
"I just really appreciated all the support I was getting, especially from the Hawkesbury. They really came through, so that was amazing."
Since starting to play music when the COVID-19 pandemic had everyone on lockdown, Turnbull has made it his complete focus.
"I've just done [music] every day. 12 hours a day, I guess. It's just became my life. It's what I do every day," he said.
"I've performed quite a lot [around the Hawkesbury]. I actually did the carols in Richmond for Christmas, which was amazing. It was the biggest gig I did before Idol.
"I busk at Richmond quite often as well, at the markets."
Following Australian Idol, Turnbull doesn't want to lose momentum and has now returned to writing his own music.
"I've been writing my own songs for a while now, but I'd like to start playing my originals a bit more often," he said.
"I'm ready to just keep going and keep doing what I'm doing.
"I would like to release an album soon."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.