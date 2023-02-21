"We've got to do, what we've got to do, to get me better and out of here", is the motto of young Kyah, who has been bravely battling neuroblastoma (a type of cancer of the nerves) since 2021.
The six-year-old Hawkesbury resident and her family have had regular visits to Sydney for treatments and now has been named the patient ambassador for the Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation's Walk for Kids with Cancer.
Over the past two-years, Kyah has undergone chemotherapy, immunotherpay, radiation and several surgeries, but has now received a couple of clear scans and had her central line removed, and is back home where she belongs.
Kyah's mum, Renae, said it's amazing to see everything her daughter is doing now.
"[As a parent] you get to see what they go through and the excitement for her to be able to sort of show that you've just got to be strong and get through it," she said.
"She's got a famous saying that she says, as much as she hates being there, she's just got to do what she's got to do to get herself better. That's her little little phrase that she comes up with every time we've got to do it.
"So it's good that she can show how strong kids can be and and get it all done and get out and lead a normal life."
Renae said the Walk for Kids with Cancer is great and Kyah was looking forward to being the ambassador, where she will give back to the doctors and nurses who cared for her.
"She will lead to walk and cut the ribbon and all of that," she said. "All of the money is going to a good cause.
"It helps all of the kids to be able to find new treatment and treatments not so harsh on them, and help them to pull through it."
Kyah will be leading the Walk for Kids with Cancer on Sunday, March 26.
Supporters, including patients and families, walk alongside their loved ones and treating clinicians - from The Rocks to Balmoral (13km) or Manly (27km) - with the aim to raise over $400,000 for sick kids diagnosed with cancer across NSW.
Funds raised through the event will be directed towards Sydney Children's Hospitals Network's two oncology departments - Kids Cancer Centre at Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick and the Cancer Centre for Children at The Children's Hospital at Westmead.
The event could help power more ground-breaking research, fund state-of-the-art equipment and support programs like music therapy to keep kids' spirits up while they're in hospital. To register and help ensure these sick kids continue to receive the best possible care, now and into the future, visit walkforkidscancer.org.au.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
