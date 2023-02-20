The experience of being a foster carer is 'incredibly rewarding'

When Bridget Wadling's brother brought home a teenager he'd found living rough on the streets in the 1990s, she didn't know that as a young single mother she would become a foster carer.
Nearly 30 years later, with her kids moved out, and in the face of a chronic shortage of foster carers, the Hawkesbury resident and her husband, Eric, have once again become foster carers.
A YouGov survey, commissioned by MacKillop Family Services, in the lead up to last week's World Care Day (February 17), revealed almost five million Australians would consider stepping up to be a carer.
However the survey also revealed that lack of understanding around foster care and ongoing stigma are key drivers, reflected in the shortage of carers in every state across Australia.
World Care Day is aimed at acknowledging and celebrating children and young people who have experienced time in foster care.
Though starting her journey in an unorthodox way, Ms Wadling now has a unique and large extended family.
"When I was 28-years-old I had a toddler and I found myself coming out of a bad relationship ... my brother actually found a lovely young 13-year-old man who was dangerously sleeping in clothing bins, and brought him home to sleep on our lounge," she told the Gazette.
"I got in touch with his DoCS worker and he went to court and he was actually put in my care, because we just clicked and he listened to me.
"He stayed with me until he was 18 and left home to live with his girlfriend, who's now his wife, and they have three beautiful children."
It wasn't just the young man that she took in, as he brought his best friend home who hadn't had a mum at home since she was a baby.
Ms Wadling instantly became "mum" to her, and said she took over the mum role and working with her dad to help manage the demanding trials of teenagehood
She is now in her 40s and married with two children, which call her "grandma", as does her first foster child's three kids.
After a break to raise her son and to work, Ms Wadling decided she once again wanted to become a foster carer, and with her husband, they undertook the foster carer accreditation program via MacKillop Family Services.
A 12-year-old girl, who was the most placed child in NSW, was placed with them on what was initially a short term placement.
The girl is now 15-years-old and was recently offered for the Wadling home to become her "forever home".
Ms Wadling said the girl's repeated placements had caused a lot of complex trauma and the couple had realised that there was nowhere for her to go.
"She'd done the best she'd done with us, out of any of the carers she'd been with," Ms Wadling said. "We couldn't stand to see her start again and asked if she would be happy for this to be her forever home."
"It's been a roller coaster, it's been a rocky road. You're taking on a child that's been in and out of home care for a very long time ... that has learned not to trust anybody.
"It is a long, hard slog to break down those walls and start building some trust. But it is definitely worth it. Just to see the growth and the change that happens over time.
"You need to have a lot of empathy and patience. You've got to trust that they're going to be OK. Even when they walk away, you have to trust that they'll come back.
"And then we can shower them with love and let them know they're wanted, no matter what they do. Sometimes they try hard to push you away, because they've experienced so much rejection in their lives."
MacKillop's CEO, Dr Robyn Miller, said this year's theme for World Care Day - 'Don't judge a book by its cover, embrace our stories instead' - aimed to tackle the stigma and myths associated with foster care, and instead put the focus on life-changing stories, like Ms Wadling's family.
"There are 45,000 children across Australia who grow up in foster care, kinship care or residential care each year," she said.
"These children are unable to live with their parents through no fault of their own and yet they are often looked down on simply because they have grown up in the care system," she said.
"As adults, many of these children either hide their history, or experience stigma because of it. We're seeking to highlight the strengths and resilience of young people in the care system, whose courage should be celebrated."
Dr Miller said myths associated with foster care included, foster cares must own their own home, can't work full time jobs and that foster care ins't felxible.
When in reality Dr Miller said foster carers can own or rent, but they must have a spare room, foster care agencies, like MacKillop, provide travel and school care support to enable work-life balance for foster carers and that foster care comes in many forms, from respite (one weekend a month) to emergency (up to two weeks); short term (up to 2 years); and long term (2+ years).
Dr Miller said there was a critical need for foster carers everywhere and urged people considering becoming foster carers to find out about the different ways they could help.
Ms Wadling believes seeing children blossom, mature and come into their own is incredibly rewarding as a foster carer.
"Whatever their history is when they come to you, a lot of kids have a narrative in their heads and can be quite stuck," she said.
"But if you can look at ways of changing their narrative from 'sad life' to a 'happy life', make them see that there is a future and start setting goals with them, carers can actually make such a difference."
Ms Wadling said if anyone's thinking about it, to do the initial training to be a foster carer.
"Start the process and then make a decision whether they want to continue on, but to me, there's nothing more worthwhile than then seeing these kids grow and mature and blossom."
