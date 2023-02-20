Hawkesbury Gazette

The experience of being a foster carer is 'incredibly rewarding'

Finn Coleman
Finn Coleman
Updated February 20 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 2:25pm
When Bridget Wadling's brother brought home a teenager he'd found living rough on the streets in the 1990s, she didn't know that as a young single mother she would become a foster carer.

