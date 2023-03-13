NSW Labor's candidate for the 2023 NSW Election is Hawkesbury City Councillor and Hawkesbury local, Amanda Kotlash.
Ms Kotlash grew up in Sydney's western suburbs with her Mum, Dad and sister.
She built a successful career as an environmental scientist, with a large part of it involving work on the Hawkesbury-Nepean river system.
Ms Kotlash's journey from working class western suburbs girl to scientist was largely thanks to the free tertiary education that the Labor party made available at the time.
Having grown up with socially aware parents and having experienced the benefits of Labor's social conscience and policies, Ms Kotlash strongly believes in Labor's guiding principles and thinks it's the only party that can govern effectively for all, and bring positive change to the community.
Ms Kotlash currently lives in Kurrajong Heights with her husband where she continues to pursue her passion for science and environmental sustainability from her home.
She is an enthusiastic (if not always successful) gardener and loves growing and preserving as much food as possible.
Ms Kotlash's public life began in 2016 when she was elected as a Labor councillor at Hawkesbury City Council. She was elected for a second term in 2021.
She believes that her six years as a councillor has resulted in an in-depth knowledge of the many issues that confront the people of the Hawkesbury region.
Her time on council has also led to an understanding that, no matter a politician's party affiliation, they must govern for the good of the whole community.
Ms Kotlash strongly believes that the best way to serve the community is by finding common ground and working cooperatively with others irrespective of their political stripes.
She wants to build a vibrant, equitable community through good, evidence-based policy development and implementation.
In addition to this, with a desire to protect the natural environment and guarantee good working conditions and fair pay, Ms Kotlash is confident that she is more than qualified to represent the Hawkesbury.
Ms Kotlash has also pledged that she will not hide herself away if elected.
She will make herself easily accessible and truly represent all in the Hawkesbury.
The Hawkesbury electorate has had a Liberal MP for the last 72 years and Ms Kotlash believes the present government is tired, having taken the Hawkesbury for granted and failed to deliver on the things that are important to the people of the Hawkesbury.
She believes Labor, under the leadership of Chris Minns, have a fresh start plan that builds on six key policy pillars: Education for Life, Healthcare, Roads and Transport, Housing Affordability, Energy and Renewables, and Economy and Jobs.
Ms Kotlash thinks it is time for a fresh start for the Hawkesbury and that she can deliver it.
