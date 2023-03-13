Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Labor wants a fresh start: Amanda Kotlash is the candidate for Labor

Updated March 14 2023 - 9:28am, first published March 13 2023 - 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda Kotlash will be the NSW Labor candidate for Hawkesbury at the upcoming 2023 NSW Election on Saturday, March 25. Picture supplied.

NSW Labor's candidate for the 2023 NSW Election is Hawkesbury City Councillor and Hawkesbury local, Amanda Kotlash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.