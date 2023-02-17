Hawkesbury Gazette

Man charged over brawl at Windsor

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated February 17 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been charged as investigations continue into an affray involving members of motorcycle clubs at Windsor last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.