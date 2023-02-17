Man charged over brawl at Windsor

A man has been charged as investigations continue into an affray involving members of motorcycle clubs at Windsor last month.
Just before 9.30am on Thursday, January 26, 2023, police were called to Macquarie Park on Bridge Street, Windsor after reports of a brawl.
Police will allege in court that members of a motorcycle club were at the park for a social ride when a 33-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by members of another club.
Officers from Hawkesbury Police Area Command attended and commenced an investigation.
Following inquiries, investigators - with the assistance of Raptor Squad - arrested a 57-year-old man at a Castle Hill home on Thursday, February 16, where officers executed a Firearms Prohibition Order (FPO) and seized two replica firearms.
The man was taken to Castle Hill Police Station, where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, intimidation, and two counts of possess an unauthorised firearm.
He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Windsor Local Court on Thursday, March 16. Inquiries continue.
