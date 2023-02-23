We're back for another road test of exotic craft beers you may find at your local and some that may just become your new go-to.
This saison starts with a lovely cherry aroma and has a deep red hue.
It was enjoyable, tasty and with a quite clean finish, with no real lingering flavours.
You get a wave of each individual element - cherry and malt especially - and then it washes away.
Unfortunately I found the taste to be a bit artificial. The cherry wasn't as fresh in taste, as it was in smell. It reminded me a bit of red bull, which was disappointing.
It wasn't bad by any lengths and was still a tasty drink, I just wish the flavour was a bit fresher and tasted more like natural cherry.
Though, thankfully the cherry wasn't overpowering and the yeast driven flavours especially had a good chance to come through, making it an overall enjoyable drink.
An immediate hit of sweet fruit on the nose. It is a ridiculous guava aroma with a bit of passionfruit.
It has a soft texture, but is overwhelmingly sweet. It is essentially guava juice. It has a fast flavour with a little lingering sweetness, but the fruitiness vanishes quickly.
It's poorly balanced. You don't get much out of the passionfruit but sweetness, and it is pretty plain otherwise. A tropical ale needs more balance top stop the tropical fruits dominating.
This has no depth or complexity and isn't particularly refreshing. Just fruity and sweet, which some people may like, but I find it to be too much.
This was the most surprising beer of the punch for me. It had a big sweet pomegranate aroma, selling almost like pom juice, but it wasn't too much.
That sweetness carried through, but being a sour it had a nice tartness that kept the sweetness from overloading my tastebuds.
It was refreshing and had a light beeriness, with less pomegranate flavour than expected.
Unfortunately it was a bit nothing in some ways. There was little depth and it was really just clean, without any nip too it, which I would've liked.
I can see a lot of people really loving this beer, especially on a hot day, but for me it was nothing special. It was just a good fruity beer.
This was not a nice beer. It's aroma from the beginning was not great, with it smelling of fruit and bready.
It was followed by a little watermelon, sweetness ('Im guessing from the passionfruit) and a huge citrus sourness that turned me off the drink immediately.
It has an awful tartness from start to finish. The hibiscus brought the citrus flavour, but the sourness is so overpowering that you can't really enjoy any of the flavours.
I love all the flavours in this drink individually, but maybe the mix was just not right, or even the style choice of it being a berliner weisse (sour wheat beer) was wrong.
It was just a really unpleasant experience and I didn't enjoy any of it.
A very nice hoppy aroma mixed with an enticing mango nose, that carries through with big fresh mango flavour.
It is smooth and has a relatively dry finish. It is well balanced from the hops, that lightly linger on the tail.
It is everything you want in a hazy pale. It is refreshing and would be the perfect drink to have at the end of a hot summer's day.
The mango definitely towers over all the other flavours and sensations, but not so much that you can't enjoy everything that is going on the drink.
I found it to be super enjoyable, but you have to like mango to like this brew.
Rating System:
Ratings are determined by: taste, aroma, texture, appearance, and overall enjoyment.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.