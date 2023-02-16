Nominate a Westfield Local Hero

Members of the Hawkesbury community can help shine a light on our unsung heroes, with nominations now open for the 2023 Westfield Local Heroes program.
The program aims to discover and celebrate individuals who make a positive impact on their local community or environment, raising awareness of their work and providing a platform for community recognition.
Since its inception in 2018, the program has recognised and celebrated more than 600 Westfield Local Heroes, with $6.135 million in grants distributed to the organisations they represent.
The grants have been used to directly benefit the community or environment.
Local Heroes alumni represent a variety of sectors and hold positions such as environmentalists, innovators, community volunteers and leaders, welfare service providers, first responders, essential workers, health and medical experts, educators, social entrepreneurs, and intrapreneurs.
Following the success of last year's format, the 2023 program will see a shortlist of three finalists selected for each Westfield centre, with the community then invited to vote for their local hero.
The successful hero of each Westfield centre will be awarded a $20,000 grant for the group or organisation they represent, and the two finalists will receive a $5,000 grant for their group or organisation.
$1.26 million in Westfield Local Hero grants will be provided across Australia and New Zealand in 2023.
Scentre Group National Community Manager, Pam Wilson said they were thrilled to announce the return of the program.
"Our local communities are full of everyday heroes who go above and beyond for others, and this is our chance to recognise and support them to continue their important work," she said.
Communities are invited to nominate individuals who support the community in any field, including: family and youth support, health and wellbeing, inclusion and equity, community resilience, and environmental sustainability.
"Nominating your Westfield Local Hero is one small act that can have a big impact," said Ms Wilson.
"If you know a community champion who deserves to be recognised for their outstanding contributions, visit the Westfield website, and nominate them."
There are no restrictions on previous nominees, finalists or heroes being nominated again and nominees only need one nomination to be considered for the assessment process.
Nominations for Westfield Local Heroes close on March 30.
The community vote will be held between August 22 and September 11 to determine each centre's local heroes.
The grant recipients will be announced on October 10.
For more information and to nominate a Westfield Local Hero, visit westfield.com.au/local-heroes.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
