Hawkesbury Gazette

Important dates for the 2023 NSW State Election

Updated February 15 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:38am
The ballot draw will be on Thursday March 9. Picture by Geoff Jones.

The 2023 NSW State Election is less than two months away, with the election day set for Saturday, March 25.

