The 2023 NSW State Election is less than two months away, with the election day set for Saturday, March 25.
Between now and then, there are some key dates that voters should know.
Monday, February 27, at 8am, the lodgement of nominations by candidates will commence and closes Wednesday, March 8, at 12pm, along with the registration of candidates and groups.
Thursday, March 9, at 10am, the candidates for the Hawkesbury electorate will be announced and the ballot draw will be conducted.
Saturday March 18, the early voting period will open.
Monday, March 20, the declared facility voting period opens and postal vote applications closes. Friday, March 24, the declared facility voting period and the early voting period both close.
Election day is Saturday, March 25, from 8am to 6pm.
Postal votes will be accepted until Thursday, April 6.
To apply for postal voting, check enrolment, find a venue or other voting options, visit tinyurl.com/y93j895r.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
