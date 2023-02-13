After years of navigating a crater riddled track while travelling to and from school every day, the students, parents and staff of Cattai Public School were excited to start 2023 with a newly sealed entrance roadway and car park.
The unsealed roadway, that led to the school gates, was "unacceptable and in desperate need of this new work", said Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston.
Funding for the project was approved by Metropolitan Roads Minister Natalia Ward, who joined Ms Preston and parents from Cattai Public School, Fallon O'Brien and Claire Mills, to see the completed works (carried out by maintenance contractors Fulton Hogan), that included 930 square metres of road resurfacing.
Ms Preston welcomed the sealing of the entry way and said the funding was well received by the community.
"This funding is a big win for Cattai Public School and will allow families to drop students off at school in safety," she said. "This project has been on the wish list for Cattai Public School for more than thirty years. Families have had to put up with third world country driveways trying to get their kids to a safe section of the area to drop them off at school."
Ms Preston acknowledged the advocacy of Cattai's principal, staff, P&C, and parents in gaining the funding.
"It is amazing how perseverance finally gets results," she said. "It's great to see a finished job here. It's not just a promise, it's delivered. And we're really happy with that."
Ms O'Brien and Ms Mills were among the Cattai parents who advocated for the roadway to be fixed.
Ms O'Brien said the state of the roadway was disgraceful, with parents having to time their pick-ups and drop-offs to ensure they could avoid potholes and, as safely as possible, reach the school gates.
"Being a main road into a driveway, you've got a speed sign for slowing down to 40 kilometres per hour, when that's not working you've got trucks and cars doing 80 kilometres per hour or more," she said. "But it's a hell of a lot smoother coming in and my seven-year-old noticed this morning, saying 'oh my god, we've got lines marked'.
"So at the end of the day, what we hoped for 100 per cent has been fulfilled and hopefully there's no more floods to come in and remove it again."
Ms Mills said she was "very, very happy" that the school now has a driveway that is safe to drive on in the morning and afternoons.
"We finally have our kids feeling safe and no more dodging potholes," she said.
Ms Ward said the project will make a big difference.
"I am very pleased we've been able to secure this improvement for the benefit of the students, teachers and parents who rely on the roadway to get to and from school every day," she said.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
