Hawkesbury Gazette

Cattai Public School families and staff rejoice for newly sealed car park and entrance

By Finn Coleman
February 14 2023 - 10:50am
After years of navigating a crater riddled track while travelling to and from school every day, the students, parents and staff of Cattai Public School were excited to start 2023 with a newly sealed entrance roadway and car park.

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

