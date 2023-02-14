Hawkesbury Gazette

New round of community grants now open to local groups

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
February 14 2023 - 5:00pm
Community groups in the Hawkesbury have been invited to apply for funding of up to $20,000 under the Federal Government's Stronger Communities grants program.

Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

