Hawkesbury Gazette

Ensuring Western Sydney residents "will be getting their fair share"

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated February 13 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 1:21pm
The Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (WSROC), has commended the NSW Government's announcement of more than $250 million funding for projects in Western Sydney, but warns more will be needed.

