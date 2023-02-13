Ensuring Western Sydney residents "will be getting their fair share"

The Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (WSROC), has commended the NSW Government's announcement of more than $250 million funding for projects in Western Sydney, but warns more will be needed.
A total of 16 projects were earmarked through the state government's WestInvest Fund last week, including for local councils, community groups and Western Sydney University.
WSROC President and Hawkesbury deputy mayor, Councillor Barry Calvert, said $5 billion from the NSW Government's WestConnex toll-road sale was to be reinvested to help address Western Sydney's infrastructure and liveability needs.
"However, it should be pointed out that it is estimated Western Sydney residents will be paying $276 billion in tolls over the next 40 years," he said.
"That is money going to a private company, paid by people who are suffering an already high cost of living.
"If the WestConnex roads had stayed in public hands that income could have been available for hospitals, schools and public transport."
$121 million from the WestInvest Fund has already been announced for Hawkesbury City Council, for upgrades to cycleways, the Oasis Aquatic and Leisure Centre and Richmond Swimming Centre, the North Richmond Community Precinct and more.
Cr Calvert said Greater Western Sydney's population includes some of "the most disadvantaged and vulnerable communities" in NSW, and that its population is rapidly growing.
"WSROC has identified over $456 million in additional amenities needed by our member communities, ranging from traffic lights, to recreational facilities, to open space reserves, to State Emergency Service (SES) facilities and more," said Cr Calvert.
"Another round of WestInvest funding will be needed just in the next two years to address Western Sydney's unfunded social infrastructure, especially for growth areas.
NSW Treasurer Matt Kean revealed that so far more than $3.45 billion WestInvest funding had been announced - with more to come.
"We will be certainly looking to ensure that the people of Western Sydney will be getting their fair share of that - because nobody can dispute the need," said Cr Calvert.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
