'We've done it!': Windsor parents look forward to more family time with $1 million windfall

A Windsor couple are the lucky holders of the $1 million winning Lott ticket from this week's Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw.
They are now looking forward to saying goodbye to working overtime, and hello to spending more time with their children.
Being an unregistered ticket purchased from Windsor Riverview Newsagency, it took a little longer to find the winners and give them the life-changing amount, with officials from The Lott having no way of contacting the winners to break the news.
The winning woman said she has her children to thank for their million-dollar win after they notified her of a mystery winner in the area.
"Oh god, this is life-changing," she happily cried when speaking to an official from The Lott. "We're so grateful for this win. We've been doing it tough and working extra hours between my husband and I.
"This was a last-minute ticket, and I thought we've just got to be in it to win it. Thankfully my children told me there was a winner in the local area, so I decided to check our ticket.
"I called my husband straight away after checking our ticket and I said, 'We've done it!'. I've hardly slept a wink since discovering the win."
The newly-made millionaire said the prize will allow them to spend more time with their beloved family and pay off their mortgage.
The Windsor Riverview Newsagency team said they were overjoyed to hear the winning entry had been claimed and they wish the winners all the best with their prize.
