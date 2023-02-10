Hawkesbury Gazette

Debut Australian tour for Church of the Cosmic Skull

Matt Lawrence
Matt Lawrence
Updated February 10 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:00am
Church of the Cosmic Skull will play The Baroque Room at Katoomba on August 23.

Cosmic family, your prayers have been answered. English prog-psych-pop-rock exponents Church of the Cosmic Skull will be heading our way in August for their first Australian shows.

