Cosmic family, your prayers have been answered. English prog-psych-pop-rock exponents Church of the Cosmic Skull will be heading our way in August for their first Australian shows.
The seven show run will include a special night at The Baroque Room, Katoomba, on August 23 ... an intimate affair not to be missed.
Band leader, Brother Bill Fisher, had a simple message for Australian fans: "It is imperative that you attend the following congregations this August, the future of music and humankind itself depends upon it".
Those who have been following the Nottingham-based band since its 2016 inception will be aware of the spiritual component of the group, which as legend has it, is very much informed by the Cosmic Skull.
The seven white-robed musos are also part of a spiritual organisation promoting observation of The Seven Objects ... which include, "recognise the hallucinatory nature of reality", "celebrate and uphold the freedom of art, science and thought", "meet mistakes with forgiveness and determination", "do what you want, with love in your heart" and "maintain focus on the unity of all living beings".
The combination of mysticism with their seven-part vocal harmonic, Hammond organ and piano-heavy arena rock sound, have been earning the independent act cred (and "Family" members) far and wide.
Four albums in - their most recent, 2022's There Is No Time - and masters of their own destiny, the band has recently completed headline tours of the UK and USA.
The Australian sojourn is the next step forward.
"It's very exciting indeed - for an independent rock group and spiritual organisation from England to be invited to tour Australia is a truly wonderful thing," Brother Bill told the Gazette.
"Huge thanks must be given to the eminent Your Mate Bookings for arranging it all."
So what can we expect from the Church of the Cosmic Skull live experience?
"An immersive ceremony of joyous musical celebration - organ and piano-infused guitar-rock-prog-psych-pop with 7-part vocal harmonies - all comers are wholeheartedly welcome and encouraged to bask in the light of the Cosmic Rainbow and ignore all claims of subliminal messaging, mass hypnosis, 'dark occult undercurrents' and psychic aberrations alleged by past attendees," Brother Bill said.
"The set is scientifically structured to take the uninitiated listener from disdainful cynicism to rapturous frenzy, from fear to release, from the grey forces of normality to the warm embrace of the Cosmic Skull.
"Despite just releasing our fourth record, our beloved members of The Cosmic Family can rest assured we will be playing a set of solid-gold bangers from across the back catalogue, with a few surprises thrown in for good measure."
The band will also play shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Wollongong, Canberra and Fitzroy.
Of the intimacy of the Baroque Room, Brother Bill shared excitement.
"Although the grand festival stages are impressive, the intimate shows allow us to connect directly to the people who care the most, when they are at their most open to soul-cleansing," he said.
Penned by Brother Bill, Church of the Cosmic Skull's songs are undeniably uplifting, even when carrying darker motifs.
"The reaction to the music over the years has been both astounding and unexpected," said Brother Bill.
"The songs that are channelled to me directly from the Cosmic Skull seem to be influenced by many great bands of the past, usually from the 1960s and 70s. Queen, Thin Lizzy, ELO, Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath, Dio, Rainbow, Elf, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Genesis, The Beach Boys, The Doors, Steely Dan, Mahavishnu Orchestra, ZZ Top, Jimi Hendrix, Abba, David Bowie, Slade, Heart, Judas Priest, Ozzy, Fleetwood Mac, Kate Bush, Randy Newman, Billy Joel, Roy Harper, Peter Gabriel, Toto, Kansas, Gentle Giant, the list goes on ...
"The power of music is amazing - to have become a conduit for songs which move people is a great honour. Alongside the rock and pop influences, I have a great interest in gospel, praise and worship music, hymnal and sacred music from across the world - it can have a profound effect even on those who would class themselves as non-religious."
While serving as the principal writer, Brother Bill is keen to encourage his musical brothers and sisters to share their sauce to the songs.
"I think it's good to release your attachment to an idea, and let it develop once it is out in the world," he said. "With the wide range of influences there is a risk that the sound might become incoherent - but being excellent songwriters themselves, the Sisters and Brothers of the Church always approach this music with restraint, expertise and 'sympathy for the song'."
Church of the Cosmic Skull certainly aren't the first act to carry a mythology or story alongside their music. Contemporary act, Sweden's Ghost is a current example.
Of his band's success, Brother Bill agrees, the spiritual component has been important.
"But for many listeners, the songs stand up for themselves," he said.
"As Mr Kilmister (Lemmy of Motorhead) once said: 'People don't want to see the guy next door on stage; they want to see a being from another planet'. For a long time, I have been interested in the dangers of cult-like thinking, new-age and pseudo-scientific quackery, the self-help movement, conspiracy theory etc - so all of this has become intertwined with the Church universe."
While admitting it is indeed hard work forging a career as an independent artist, he says hard work is inevitable if success is the goal.
"It's hard work however you do it," he said. "You're more likely to win the lottery than become a long-standing 'successful' musician by being simply picked up by A&R or a label. They're only going to be interested if you have done a lot of hard work to build an audience in the first place.
"Nowadays we all have the ability to reach the ears and eyes of the masses through the internet - so to me, it still makes sense to retain control, ensure the output is of world-class standard, and be masters of our own destiny."
Interactions with the audience is also a given when you're running all facets of the business, including personal notes of thanks to those buying merchandise from the band's website.
"I think these interactions are hugely important - another reason to remove as many middlemen as possible from between you and the audience," said Brother Bill.
"We regularly interact with The Cosmic Family via email, the various online platforms, and in person at the live congregations. Join us and embark upon The Psychic Ascension to Humanity (The Path) here: cosmicskull.org/path."
Church of the Cosmic Skull is touring with Your Mate Bookings. To secure tickets to the Baroque Room show and all other dates visit cosmicskull.org/events.
