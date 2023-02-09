Evacuation route to receive an upgrade to improve safety

An investment of $15 million, to upgrade the intersection of The Driftway and Londonderry Road, has been made by the NSW Government as part of the WestInvest fund.
The upgrade will include a new roundabout and an extra lane at the intersection, which is also an evacuation route.'
NSW Premier, Dominic Perrottet, said this would improve the evacuation route's safety during flood events, boost its capacity and support the new Richmond Bridge.
"After unprecedented rain and consecutive flooding events across Western Sydney, it is more important than ever that we provide the infrastructure needed to protect communities and ensure they have safe evacuation routes," he said.
Metropolitan Roads Minister, Natalie Ward, said early works will begin shortly, ahead of major construction next year.
"We want to give the community the assurance that if the last two flood events were to occur again, they would not be cut off from the services they need," she said.
"As well as improving flood resilience, the two projects will ensure double traffic capacity across the Hawkesbury River and reduce travel times."
Londonderry Liberal candidate, Samantha Talakola, welcomed the investment and said safer roads would mean the community was safer.
"This investment is good news for local motorists," she said. "It's our roads that connect the community and this intersection will be safer as a result of this investment."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.