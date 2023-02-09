Hawkesbury Gazette

Evacuation route to receive an upgrade to improve safety

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
February 9 2023 - 4:30pm
An investment of $15 million, to upgrade the intersection of The Driftway and Londonderry Road, has been made by the NSW Government as part of the WestInvest fund.

