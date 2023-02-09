Check your Lotto tickets Windsor: there's a new millionaire on the loose

Somewhere in the Hawkesbury there is a new millionaire walking around completely oblivious to the fact they hold a winning ticket from last night's Lotto draw.
The mystery player held one of the two division one winning entries in Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw 4259 on Wednesday, February 8, and takes home $1 million.
Purchased at Windsor Riverview Newsagency, the winning entry is unregistered, which means officials from The Lott have no way to contact the winner to break the exciting news and must wait for them to come forward to claim their prize.
The Lott spokesperson Anna Hobdell hoped to unite the winner with their life-changing windfall soon.
"It's likely our latest winner is going about their day as normal with no idea they've won division one," she said. "We're urging all players who purchased a Monday & Wednesday Lotto ticket from Windsor Riverview Newsagency to check their tickets today.
"Imagine how exciting it would be to realise you've won $1 million. Your plans for the rest of the year would certainly change with that prize in your bank account.
"If you discover you are holding the winning ticket, contact The Lott on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize."
The winning numbers in from last night's Lotto draw were 28, 40, 31, 38, 23, 19, while the supplementary numbers were 36 and 34.
