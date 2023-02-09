Hawkesbury Gazette

Check your Lotto tickets Windsor: there's a new millionaire on the loose

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated February 9 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Somewhere in the Hawkesbury there is a new millionaire walking around completely oblivious to the fact they hold a winning ticket from last night's Lotto draw.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.