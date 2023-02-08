Hawkesbury History: The Wesleyans come to Enfield

Under the guidance of well-known local architect Mr George Matcham Pitt, and builder Mr Hines, the handsome new brick building was quickly completed and officially opened on Sunday 27 August 1893. There were several services that day and the next and the church overflowed on each occasion with spectacular entertainment. Rev H J Meek of Balmain conducted the first service. Rev Dr Sellers also spoke, reminding the congregation of a custom in the Wesleyan Church of giving away a Bible to the first couple married in a new church. He urged that some young ladies might need to stir up some of the young gentleman who were lax in their proposals.