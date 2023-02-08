Hawkesbury Gazette

Hawkesbury History: The Wesleyans come to Enfield

By Joy Shepherd, Colo Shire Family History Group
Updated February 9 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 10:43am
The church at North Richmond during the ownership of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Picture by Joy Shepherd, 2006.

From the early 1840s, the village area of North Richmond was known as Enfield. As there was some confusion between this little village and like-named suburb of Sydney, the name was officially changed to North Richmond around 1900.

