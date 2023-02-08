Hawkesbury History: The Wesleyans come to Enfield

From the early 1840s, the village area of North Richmond was known as Enfield. As there was some confusion between this little village and like-named suburb of Sydney, the name was officially changed to North Richmond around 1900.
The relatively recent Wesleyan faith had taken hold in the Hawkesbury, with churches being already established in both Windsor and Richmond. In 1857 the first church was erected at North Richmond, the site being a Deed of Gift of John Town in 1856. This was a small wooden structure and served the area well for some years.
A larger and more impressive brick church was later built on the site. On Queen Victoria's Birthday in May 1893 an immense crowd gathered for the laying of the foundation stone. It took four sittings to provide afternoon tea for this crowd and the ceremony followed. Mr R H Ducker had the honour of laying the foundation stone under which a bottle was placed.
This contained a written statement relating to this event, the names of the committee, and copies of the Windsor and Richmond Gazette, the Daily Telegraph and the Methodist newspapers. Rev Dinning, who addressed the assembly presented Mr Ducker with a handsome silver trowel and mallet. Readings were made by Rev Mr Gray and Rev Dr Cameron.
Under the guidance of well-known local architect Mr George Matcham Pitt, and builder Mr Hines, the handsome new brick building was quickly completed and officially opened on Sunday 27 August 1893. There were several services that day and the next and the church overflowed on each occasion with spectacular entertainment. Rev H J Meek of Balmain conducted the first service. Rev Dr Sellers also spoke, reminding the congregation of a custom in the Wesleyan Church of giving away a Bible to the first couple married in a new church. He urged that some young ladies might need to stir up some of the young gentleman who were lax in their proposals.
Rev Denning announced one of the most pleasing features of the opening. The building had cost a little over £203 with the seats another £12. When all funds anticipated were to hand here would only be a debt of about £21. This was expected to be paid off quickly.
Over the years, the church became known as the Methodist Church, and served the people of the town faithfully, not only for their spiritual needs, but as a place for public meetings, debates and entertainment, with the adjoining hall even being used for vaccination programs. On a few occasions the church was closed for repairs or renovations and re-opened in all of its glory.
In later years, the property was purchased by the Seventh Day Adventist Church who conducted services there for some time before being sold into private hands several years ago.
