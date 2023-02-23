Hawkesbury Gazette

Western Sydney women don't feel heard by the State Government

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
February 24 2023 - 10:30am
An alarming number of women in Western Sydney feel their concerns are not being heard by the current state government, a pre-election survey has shown.

