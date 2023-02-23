Western Sydney women don't feel heard by the State Government

An alarming number of women in Western Sydney feel their concerns are not being heard by the current state government, a pre-election survey has shown.
Commissioned by advocacy group Western Sydney Women in the lead up to The Future of Women in Western Sydney Summit, held on International Women's Day (February 8) and ahead of the 2023 NSW Election, the survey revealed an insight into the concerns and needs of women in the region.
Almost 70 per cent of the over 1000 female residents of Western Sydney who participated in the survey said their concerns were not being heard, while 44 per cent of felt they weren't properly represented by their state member and almost one in three didn't even know who their state member was.
There was an overwhelming number of the women (90 per cent) who said they would like to see more women represented in state government.
While a Labor state government was suggested to be the preferable option for Western Sydney women, with on one in three indicating they will be voting for Labor, compared to the 8.39 per cent who will be voting Liberal. Almost 22 per cent were undecided.
Western Sydney Women's founding director Amanda Rose said women in Western Sydney have suffered from a lack of adequate representation and it is "high time to change that".
"Whoever gets elected must ensure that western Sydney women are given a seat at the table," she said. "They need to be included in all key aspects of decision-making and be given the opportunity to lead the way towards their own success.
"It is only by listening to women and helping them take full advantage of the opportunities present that we can secure a brighter future for all of Western Sydney."
Ms Rose was critical of the lack of visibility by MPs and their staff during non-election periods, believing they should be more engaged with their communities outside of election time.
"[They should be] having community engagement activities and reaching out, and putting in the effort, or their team to reach out to the people," she said.
"To say, 'this is who we are'. They invest a lot of money in getting themselves reelected, but they're not spending the same amount of money or time to actually let the community know who they are, and that they're available for help."
The survey respondents were mostly aged between 35-44 (32.14 per cent), 25-34 (21.84 per cent) and 45-54 (20.19 per cent) and tended to be employed in either full time work (44.69 per cent), part time work (17.14 per cent), self-employment (9.64 per cent) or study (10.71 per cent).
Jobs and finances concerns were at the top of the list for the majority of the participants, with 34 per cent prioritising pay equity and 24 per cent prioritising cost-of-living.
42 per cent of women said workplaces can help them achieve their career goals by increasing their salary while 21 per cent said they would most appreciate more flexible work arrangements.
The survey showed many households are currently feeling the pinch, as 79 per cent are struggling with increased food and groceries costs, 77 per cent grappling with increased electricity and gas prices, and 70 per cent forking out more for petrol and diesel.
Unfortunately Ms Rose is fearful that this election will see a lack of interaction from the public, but encourages people to research candidates and ask the questions they want answered.
"I think people are tired and worn out. I think after the Federal Election and COVID-19 people are just absolutely exhausted, and I think we're getting a lot of donkey votes," she said.
"I think people will just be like 'whatever' ... but I just think it'd be nice to have someone - independent, major party, whatever - actually genuinely care about the needs of the everyday individual.
"Don't just vote. Don't go 'I hate that person so I'm going to vote the opposite'. Actually find out 'does this person represent and has a track record of advocating for the needs of my family and what I stand for?'. If so, vote for them. Don't just think, 'oh he looks like a good bloke' or 'she seems nice'.
"People underestimate the power of the vote. Don't underestimate the power of the vote. Really think clearly and don't get manipulated."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
