Sydney Off Road Racing hosts free junior off road racing training day

Sydney Off Road Racing Association (SORRA) is hosting its first event of 2023 with a Driver Training Day and Khanacross Round 1, on Saturday, February 25 at Colo Park, Colo Heights.
The Driver Training is non competitive and open to anyone 12-years and over, with little or no experience - no licence is required.
Instructors are provided to teach inexperienced drivers or juniors how to drive both automatic and manual vehicles.
Part of the course is aimed at vehicle maintenance, such as checking tyre pressures, changing tyres, checking the oil and other fluid levels.
The training is a great opportunity to learn car control at lower speeds, but can be enjoyed in everything from a standard road car, through to purpose built specials.
The training courses are held on unsealed surfaces and are designed to get students familiar with car craft, giving them the basic skills needed to drive a vehicle and also the basics for maintaining their car.
Instruction will be in the form of lecture, followed by question and answer, before learners will be permitted to enter a vehicle.
Participants will be accompanied by an experienced instructor, as approved by the club chiefs.
On the day SORRA will provide participants with club memberships for the day for free so the can participate in the training, and cars will be supplied at no charge to the drivers completing the training.
The club is asking anyone interested in attending the Driver Training Day to contact Ian Irons on 0407 774 348 or Paul Kilpinin-Hughes on 0424 249 985, to give the them an idea of the numbers of people coming.
Drivers will be required to wear suitable enclosed footwear and neck to wrist, non-flammable clothing.
Round One of the Khanacross will be conducted on unsealed surfaces ( Dirt and sand) and involving a series of timed tests on various layouts.
Each course will be designed to test the acceleration, braking and general maneuverability of the vehicle and the skill and judgement of the driver.
Training will take place from 9am to 11am, followed by the Khanacross, with Documentation and Scrutiny from 11am, and Reconnaissance/Tests to begin at 12.20am. Racing is expected to end around 6pm.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
