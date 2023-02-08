New exhibitions coming to Hawkesbury Regional Galley in 2023

Hawkesbury Regional Galley has three exciting new and free exhibitions opening up this month.
Opening up on Friday, February 10 from 6pm-8pm (bookings recommended) and running through to April 6, the exhibitions will be free, with a series of talks and workshops with the artists to take place over the period.
The new exhibitions include Mark Dober's Wollemi, Untethered Fibre Artists Inc's Signatures and Ema Shin's Hearts of Absent Women.
Wollemi:
Wollemi is a solo exhibition. Mark Dober presents work developed whilst undertaking a residency at Bilpin International Ground for Creative Initiatives (BIGCI), an artistic residency located in the Hawkesbury.
Dober's large scale multi-sheet drawings convey a sense of immersion; of being within and enveloped by the environment.
Signatures:
Signatures investigates the making of a mark - the distinctive pattern, notion or characteristic by which someone or something may be identified.
Each artwork rephrases assumptions and reflects the diversity in approach to art-making, through the vocabulary of fibre.
The exhibition concepts and materiality are explored through installation, wearables and sculpture, enabling critical reflections and thoughtful projections from the artists.
Signatures is an Untethered Fibre Artists Inc. touring exhibition project.
Hearts of Absent Women:
Artist Ema Shin is from a Korean family who immigrated to Japan in the 1930s, where she was born and raised, before moving to Australia in 2010.
As part of a Korean tradition, Ms Shin's male family members keep a book illustrating their family tree, which spans 32 generations, yet only the linage of sons is featured. All daughters are absent.
Hearts of Absent Women celebrates the women who are not recognised in Ms Shin's family tree.
Her work is influenced by anatomy and botanical forms. She sees these as symbols of life and emotion.
Ms Shin highlights the cultural diversity of women living in Australia, drawing attention to their experiences with family and social expectations. She celebrates their resilience and achievements.
The exhibition includes handwoven tapestry, printmaking, installations, soft embroidered sculptures, and digital prints. The works in this exhibition have been made over the course of twelve years, which is how long Ms Shin has lived in Australia.
All three exhibitions will be on at the Hawkesbury Regional Gallery - first floor of the Deerubbin Centre - from February 10 to April 4. For more details and to book tickets visit: tinyurl.com/38xud5ap
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
