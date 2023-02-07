Providers for Hobartville community solar battery being sought

Residents of Hobartville are closer to receiving a community solar battery as expressions of interest for providers opened last week.
An election commitment from the Federal Government, Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, said it's exciting to see the project start to roll out.
The Hobartville battery is one of 58 batteries promised during the election campaign - the first to be installed - and are a part of the Community Batteries for Household Solar program, which will see the rollout of a pilot of 400 batteries in neighbourhoods across the country.
Ms Templeman said the community wants to do its part in reducing emissions and stopping climate change.
"People also want to have the benefits of cheaper power, so I'm thrilled to have one of the first community solar batteries right here in Hobartville," she said.
"We know solar energy is some of the cleanest, cheapest energy available. One in three households have solar panels, but most of them don't have battery storage.
"And that's the data that has helped determine Hobartville as a location, with a large number of solar panels, but low uptake of home batteries."
Ms Templeman said the community battery would mean homes with solar panels can store solar energy for future use, with excess energy going back into the grid to be used by the community.
"Hobartville will have one of the first community batteries in the country and the benefits will be felt locally and nationwide," she said.
"The battery will help drive down energy prices for local households and also help Australia move towards 82 per cent renewables in the national electricity market by 2030."
Organisations interested in applying can head to the Business Grants Hub website for more information: tinyurl.com/bdfhjfkn. Applications close on February 24, 2023.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
