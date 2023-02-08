Hartley Valley Garden Festival set to bloom in March

Four diverse estate gardens in the Hartley Valley will be open to the public on March 4 and 5.
Open daily from 10am to 4pm, the Hartley Valley Garden Festival will feature Highfields, Hartvale, Harp Of Erin and the Gory'u Japanese Gardens.
Autumn is an exceptionally beautiful time of the year in Hartley and the featured gardens keep getting better and better each year. Richer soil, sunny days and wide open spaces support a greater variety of plants to flourish in this climate promoting an explosion of colour, texture and movement. Four out of the five gardens have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens television show and in various magazines.
Food, drinks and plants will be for sale with the gardens showcasing various Hartley cottage industries.
Hartvale will be offering cakes, plants and artwork by Jennifer Edwards, metalart by renowned sculptor Henryk Topolnicki of Gallery H, wine tasting by Darragh wines, and the homewares of Bespoke On Main.
Harp of Erin will have a coffee van, plants for sale as well as the metal garden art of Scott Leonard and other local artisans.
Gory'u Japanese Gardens with their lovely lake and Japanese structures will have cold climate trees for sale. Horticulturist David Kennedy from Highfields Garden will be selling rare plants, with Hartley Progress Association facilitating a sausage sizzle with locally made jams and pickles for sale.
Picnics are welcome, so bring your friends and family and experience the spectacular autumn gardens and creativity of the Hartley Valley.
Entry $15 per person, except Hartvale ($12) and Harp of Erin (free entry). Children under 16 free of charge.
For more information search "Hartley Valley Garden Festival" online.
