HRCC release biological controls to contain plant species along the river

Biological control along the Hawkesbury River is important to keep weeds, pests and unwanted species contained and easier to remove.
Hawkesbury River County Council (HRCC) is a single purpose council, with the goal of administering the Biosecurity Act 2015 throughout its council areas of Blacktown, Hawkesbury, Penrith and the Hills Shire.
At the end of 2022 and into this year, HRCC has been releasing biological control species throughout the county, to protect the region's waterways, as part of its Biological Control Program.
HRCC staff collected adults of the biological control flea beetle (agasicles hygrophila) from a nursery site and have released it into areas where existing populations were killed during the floods and alligator weed (alternanthera philoxeroides) has reemerged.
"The floods killed off all of the populations in most of the sites along the river, from what we could see," said HRCC Biosecurity Weeds Coordinator Philip Price. "Or if not killed off, significantly reduced.
"The flea beetles populations, where we collect from in Yarramundi seems to be the only one that kept a strong population, even though it did go underwater as well ... whereas other sites we visited, have been vacant of the biological control or the beetles have been very, very fleetingly there.
"The aim is to collect from a viable population. So we go out there and we hand collect - with the use of entomological sweep nets, and also tweezers at times - and put them into containers, and then we transport them to sites that we know, and we release them."
The population will have to go through a few life cycles before it will be known if the release has been successful.
Mr Price said with the current season being the way it is, he hopes the released flea beetles will have already gone through one breeding life cycle.
"We will be revisiting the sites this week, if not next week, just to have a quick look at them. Especially the primary site we released in December.
"We did a secondary release there just when we got back from Christmas holidays. They were still present. However, we hadn't seen any evidence of young," he said.
"It takes a few weeks for them to do their business. Get acclimatised and the thing with biological control, ... [people] think they can just dump them in one spot and leave and go. You need to do multiple releases to establish a population."
HRCC are also trying to control wandering trad (tradescantia fluminensis) and obtained the biological control leaf-smut fungus (kordyana brasiliensis) from the CSIRO.
They released it at seven sites throughout the county and once the fungus is established, staff will be able to harvest it from these locations for release at further sites.
Along with its selected member council's sites, HRCC also release the fungus at a few community outreach sites that had put their hand up to receive it, and Mr Price is now hopeful that the recent wet weather will help it to take off.
Biological control along the Hawkesbury River adds and extra stress upon the target species.
Mr Price said there are very few biological controls and they're not a silver bullet, but they do add extra control.
"Especially for large, widespread species, like alligator weed and wandering trad ... we don't have the resources or the financial resources to tackle them," he said.
"So, these biological controls are developed for such widespread species that they're always continually adding a stress on the species."
Some of the control species used by the HRCC - including that for alligator weed - keep the target species contained to water bodies and specific sites.
"It goes through a boom and bust population," said Mr Price. "That's the kind of best that we can hope for is that it acts as a knock down, but it also keeps it contained to an area.
"It's just that without these biological controls, these spaces, they don't have any other predator.
"So, we're introducing a predator to put them under stress with the hope that when we do, or if we do, get in the area to control this, the biological controls have already done a bit of the work for us."
On Wednesday, February 8, HRCC staff undertook further releases of biological control species.
For the first time in the region the leaf-feeding beetle, plectonycha correntina, was released for the Madeira vine (Anredera cordifolia).
The beetle has been released at one site in the county to establish a nursery population for further releases in the future.
Western Sydney University, in partnership with the council, has also begun a breeding program for this species to investigate new bulk-rearing methods.
Also, a secondary release site for the jewel beetle (hedwigiella jureceki) has been established for cat's claw creeper (dolichandra unguis-cati).
And HRCC staff continues to establish the nursery site for the biological control species salvinia weevil (cyrtobagous salviniae) for salvinia (salvinia molesta).
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.