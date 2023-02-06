Richmond School of Arts turned into a set for SBS WWII series

If you were travelling around Richmond last week, you may have seen film crews At the Richmond School of Arts filming new SBS World War II dramedy, While The Men Are Away.
The series is a queer revisionist historical dramedy set in 1940s rural Australia. While the men are off fighting in WWII, the people who have been excluded from power suddenly find themselves running the show.
Two Women's Land Army recruits from Sydney arrive in the country and undergo a heady course in race relations, rural politics, spirituality, sex, personal growth - oh and farming.
Leading the cast is Michella De Rossi, who had a breakout role in The Many Saints of Newark and is heading Netflix's upcoming epic Briganti.
The Italian star will be joined by Matt Testro (Jack Irish), Phoebe Grainer, Jana Zvedeniuk (Bump), Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man), Gemma Ward (The Great Gatsby), Max McKenna (Jagged Little Pill) and Shaka Cook (Hamilton).
De Rossi plays Francesca, an Italian immigrant struggling to run her husband's farm after he enlists (or does he?).
"Frankie" is joined by Gwen (McKenna) and Esther (Zvedeniuk), somewhat naive city-recruits of the Women's Land Army to deliver the farm's annual apple harvest.
Also helping are Aboriginal farmhand Kathleen (Grainer) and conscientious objector Robert (Testro). As the tragedy of war gets close to them, their lives become intwined in surprising ways that test their relationships, prejudices and identities in ways they never could have imagined.
And once they experience life as it could be, it's impossible to go back.
The series was created by acclaimed writer Kim Wilson (Wentworth, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart), Alexandra Burke (Sissy) and Monica Zanetti (Ellie & Abbie (& Ellie's Dead Aunt).
It is written and developed by the co-creators, alongside Magda Wozniak, Enoch Mailangi, Jada Alberts and Sam Icklow.
Director Elissa Down (Ivy + Bean, The Black Balloon) will lead the eight-part series, with Monica Zanetti (Ellie & Abbie (& Ellie's Dead Aunt)) joining to direct an episode.
Wilson said she was beyond thrilled to have De Rossi bringing her "incredible talent" to the lead role.
"Frankie is fiercely independent, intelligent, charming and complex," she said.
"Michela delivers all of this, and so much more. She's the perfect addition to a phenomenal cast."
The series is an Arcadia production for SBS, with major production investment from Screen Australia in association with SBS and financed in association with Screen NSW. Red Arrow Studios International is managing international sales.
While The Men Are Away will premiere on SBS in 2023.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
