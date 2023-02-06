Hawkesbury Gazette

Hawkesbury to receive $11.4 million for urgent road repairs

By Finn Coleman
Updated February 7 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 8:30am
Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston, Metropolitan Roads Minister Natalie Ward and Hawkesbury Mayor Sarah McMahon join a local crew completing road works. Picture supplied.

The Hawkesbury will receive $11.4 million in NSW Government funding to repair roads damaged by unprecedented rain and flooding.

