Hawkesbury to receive $11.4 million for urgent road repairs

The Hawkesbury will receive $11.4 million in NSW Government funding to repair roads damaged by unprecedented rain and flooding.
Hawkesbury is one of 35 metropolitan councils that will receive a share of the $220 million of funding made available through the $500 million Regional and Local Road Repair Program.
Funding is shared between the 35 state councils based on the proportion of overall roads managed within Metropolitan areas in NSW, alongside the Hawkesbury receiving $11.4 million, the Hills Shire Council will be receiving $11.1 million for immediate repairs.
The funding followed a joint campaign involving Hawkesbury City Council and fellow Greater Sydney and regional councils in late 2022 for financial assistance to tackle the persistent problem of potholes due the wet weather and flooding.
"I know how tough it has been for flood-impacted communities and this funding will go a long way in delivering immediate benefits to local motorists, tourists and the freight industry with safer and more reliable journeys," said Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston.
Hawkesbury Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon, welcomed the funding and thanked her fellow Greater Sydney and regional mayors for their joint advocacy.
"This is a fantastic outcome. Sydney and the Hawkesbury have been suffering from the worst potholes in living memory, and it is local motorists that have borne the burden," she said.
"A simple drive to school or the shops shouldn't be an exercise in pothole dodging or require a trip to the mechanic to repair a tyre or suspension.
"The challenges all of our councils face in tackling the pothole problem are threefold - financing, the availability of road repair contractors, and the availability of road repair materials. This funding goes a long way to solving the financial part of the pothole equation.
"Council's roads and infrastructure recovery teams have been working very hard over the past few years repairing our damaged roads. We know there is a long way to go, but Council is committed to ensuring that motorists have safe roads to drive on as quickly as possible."
Metropolitan Roads Minister Natalie Ward said the NSW Government have listened to the call from councils for help dealing with the road damage caused by repeated weather events over the last 12 months.
"Through this funding, councils can act now on urgent road and pothole repairs, as well as protect against reoccurring challenges through the use of technology such as cold mix," she said.
"These works are in addition to the work our crews carry out on state roads, with more than 22,500 potholes repaired and more than one million square metres of road re-sheeted on Sydney state roads in the past 12 months."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
