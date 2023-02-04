New boat ramp to bring hope for flood-ravaged community

Almost $4 million of new boating infrastructure at Wisemans Ferry has been launched, breathing new life into the recreational facilities of the community following devastation from numerous major flood events in recent years.
The project, managed by Hornsby Shire Council and co-funded by the Hills Shire Council and the NSW Government, includes a new boat ramp, complemented by a new pontoon, a new car park with 163 bays for vehicles and boat trailers and 29 bays for single vehicles, and a new amenities block.
State Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston, Hills Shire Mayor Dr Peter Gangemi and Hornsby Shire Mayor Philip Ruddock, were joined by Hills and Hornsby Shire councillors on Saturday at Wisemans Ferry to cut the ribbon and officially open the new facilities.
At the launch, community members had the opportunity to talk with their local representatives, and with community services, including Peppercorn and the Wisemans Ferry RFS who put on a sausage sizzle for attendees.
The NSW Government invested over $2.1 million into the project, under the Boating Now Program, while the Hills Shire Council contributed $1.5 million and Hornsby Shire Council, as project managers, contributed $210,000.
Ms Preston said the project had been a long time coming.
"I think it'll really boost morale here to see a big project like this has never happened in the Hawkesbury, at the Wisemans Ferry end of town, come to fruition," she said.
"I think it's not only good for the locals and their boating needs, it'll bring and drive tourism into the area, and we want to make sure that the local businesses benefit from that too.
"This construction has delivered significant benefits including improved safety and greater accessibility to enable locals and visitors to enjoy the fabulous Hawkesbury River."
Cr Gangemi said council were proud to have delivered the new boat ramp alongside Hornsby Shire Council and the NSW Government, and believes it will increase tourism as the region recovers from the floods.
"It will complement private ramps located upstream from the ferry cables and will relieve pressure on other ramps located downstream," he said.
"What the Wisemans Ferry community has gone through the last few years has been very difficult. As a council, we've been trying to assist the local community as much as we can.
"This project obviously lifts morale, but it's a significant boost to the local economy and to the whole Sydney economy as well.
"In combination with other projects in Wisemans Ferry that both Hills and Hornsby councils have coming up in the years ahead, we think the future is looking very bright."
Cr Ruddock said Hornsby Shire Council was delighted to join forces with the project partners to provide this much needed facility for the local community
"We're very excited to launch this highly-anticipated, new state-of-the-art facility at Wisemans Ferry," he said.
"We thank The Hills Shire Council and the NSW Government for their support in this important project which will provide safe and easy access to the water and an improved experience for all."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
