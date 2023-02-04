Hawkesbury Gazette

New boat ramp to bring hope for flood-ravaged community

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated February 4 2023
Hills Shire Mayor Dr Peter Gangemi, Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston and Hornsby Shire Mayor Philip Ruddock cutting the ribbon on the new Wisemans Ferry boat ramp and car park. Picture by Finn Coleman.

Almost $4 million of new boating infrastructure at Wisemans Ferry has been launched, breathing new life into the recreational facilities of the community following devastation from numerous major flood events in recent years.

