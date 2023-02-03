Hawkesbury Gazette

Alyssa, Tyson kick-off Starlight Super Swim for sick kids

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
February 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyson and Alyssa from Hobartville are participating in the Starlight Super Swim in February, to raise money for the Starlight Children's Foundation. Picture supplied

Hobartville children Alyssa, 9, and Tyson, 10, will swim up to 45 kilometres between them to raise money for sick children during February - something close to their family's hearts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.