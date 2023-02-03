Hobartville children Alyssa, 9, and Tyson, 10, will swim up to 45 kilometres between them to raise money for sick children during February - something close to their family's hearts.
The Starlight Super Swim challenges ordinary individuals like Alyssa and Tyson to be 'superheroes' and swim for sick kids - and the local siblings will be swimming with their Swimwest Swimming Club at the Y NSW Hawkesbury Oasis in South Windsor.
Each child is aiming to raise $500 for Starlight Children's Foundation, to help the charity continue its important work to bring fun, joy and laughter to boost kids' health and wellbeing.
Tyson, who is challenging himself to swim 30 kilometres during the month, said he wants to "help sick kids who don't have a choice whether this happens to them or not".
"What Starlight do is fun and crazy awesome," he said, adding that he hopes the money he raises will help children "by giving them more opportunities to do fun stuff".
Alyssa, who is challenging herself to swim 15 kilometres in February, said she found Starlight's work "encouraging", and she hoped the money she raised might help children "turn their frown upside down by putting a smile on their face".
Mum Michelle Duffy said her family has a number of friends who have relied on the Starlight Foundation when their children have been sick in hospital - some with life-threatening conditions.
"Most of us don't know what it's like to have a seriously sick kid. To have our lives turned upside down. I know how devastated I am when my children have minor setbacks. I can't imagine how these children and their families get through this," Mrs Duffy said.
There is profound power in a smile and some laughter.- Michelle Duffy
One family close to the Duffys found out their two-year-old boy had bilateral retinoblastoma, which led to "lots of hospital trips, treatments, surgeries, sickness and devastating outcomes".
"He had to be very careful because every time his temperature hit 38 degrees, he had to go to hospital and stay for 48 hours after it came back down," Mrs Duffy said.
Another friend's son was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) when he was only nine.
"He endured two helicopter flights, one where he had to be intubated and sedated," Mrs Duffy said.
"Stressful moments in the hospital where medical staff were having troubles so the family huddled in prayer and tears. Amongst all the other stresses of having a seriously sick kid."
In each case, the Starlight Foundation provided a little ray of sunshine for these families during their hardest days.
"They have a Starlight room where lots of fun happens. This room is a doctor- and procedure-free room. Only for fun. Kids can just be kids. They are distracted and forget about the sickness and just relax," Mrs Duffy said.
She described the organisation's 'Captain Starlights' - personnel who dress-up and get into character and are always cracking jokes, and competing with the kids in games like video games, sing-offs, UNO and dance-offs.
"Both of these sick boys spoke about how they loved to defeat the Captain Starlight and this would be their most memorable moment in their hospital trip," Mrs Duffy said.
"These Captain Starlights are so valuable. Making cheeky jokes. So caring and energetic. They would have quick chats in the hallways. And when the kids had to be in isolation, they would visit them in their room.
"This really helps the kids mental and physical strength to get through what they have to endure. There is profound power in a smile and some laughter."
Donate to Tyson's fundraiser at superswim.org.au/tyson-duffy and Alyssa's at superswim.org.au/a-duffy
Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
