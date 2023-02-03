Hawkesbury Gazette
Our Business

Sensory Tools Australia supplies products for special needs

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
February 4 2023 - 7:00am
Sensory Tools front office team members Tracey, Roshni, director Chris Bajorek, and Sarah. Picture by Sarah Falson

When Chris Bajorek speaks about her late partner Genevieve Jereb, she speaks with love and admiration - and now, Ms Bajorek is continuing Ms Jereb's work as director of Sensory Tools Australia.

