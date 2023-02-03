When Chris Bajorek speaks about her late partner Genevieve Jereb, she speaks with love and admiration - and now, Ms Bajorek is continuing Ms Jereb's work as director of Sensory Tools Australia.
The online business sends sensory tools around the country - and increasingly, around the world - to help neurodiverse children and adults with special needs, including those with autism, live happy and fulfilling lives.
Ms Bajorek said the Richmond-based company grew from providing two or three products to stocking 500 products since it was established by Ms Jereb around 20 years ago.
"It's all around helping kids feel good, and increasing their motor dexterity, and to help them with their neurodiversity. We see them as all having something precious to offer," Ms Bajorek told ACM.
Some of Sensory Tools' most popular products include fidget spinners and balls, stools to help open up and strengthen the core muscles, tools to help develop motor skills, and utensils to help with eating and writing.
Hospitals and schools put in large orders for products, including weighted blankets and soft toys, and fidget toys, to help kids feel good.
"A lot of occupational therapists send their clients to us. We're trying to get the word out there that we're here to help and serve," Ms Bajorek said.
Ms Jereb passed away in 2020 after a long and important career as a paediatric occupational therapist. She lectured on sensory processing disorders worldwide and was responsible for developing the The Traffic Jam In My Brain online workshop.
"She was quite special. Every kid who came into the clinic, she felt was her kid," Ms Bajorek said.
Ms Jereb was also a composer and sold over 500 CDs of her songs designed to assist with self-regulation, exercise, and relaxation.
"Most parents that are blessed with these kids know these songs by heart," Ms Bajorek said.
Ms Bajorek is proud to continue her Ms Jereb's ork in the field by growing the online retail arm of the business, and is working on making the products and packaging more sustainable environmentally.
"We're helping folks feel better about themselves and helping increase awareness from the greater community," she said.
The feedback from those who rely on Sensory Tools' products is "heart warming", and Ms Jereb's loving spirit is still alive in the business.
"Gen's [Jereb] course has been life-changing. I've heard that," Ms Bajorek said.
"For her it's always been about how to love these kids out, and she did that with every fibre of her being."
At least 25 per cent of the Sensory Tools staff members - including those who work in the office and the warehouse team - are on the spectrum themselves.
"We walk our talk as far as honouring people, even if it takes a bit extra," Ms Bajorek said.
Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
