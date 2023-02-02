WSROC to celebrate a half-century of service to Western Sydney

Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (WSROC) was set up in November 1973 to represent the communities of Western Sydney and to advocate for the people of the region, now it is soon to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
Covering an area of 9,391 square kilometres, Western Sydney is home to over two million people and is projected to reach four million by 2041. The region provides over a million local jobs.
WSROC represents five member councils: Hawkesbury, Blue Mountains, Blacktown, Cumberland and Liverpool.
"We are immensely proud of the achievements of the last 50 years, but we are ever mindful of the many challenges ahead for the millions of men, women and children living, working and playing in the five large, diverse council areas we serve," said WSROC president and Hawkesbury deputy mayor, councillor Barry Calvert.
"We are looking forward to the next 50 years of service to the most vibrant communities in Australia."
At the time WSROC was established, councils in Western Sydney had been meeting in several informal groupings to discuss their mutual concerns.
These largely centred on the failure of State Governments to provide infrastructure and services such as hospitals, public transport, and tertiary education to match the region's rapidly growing population.
Cr Calvert said WSROC was established as a member organisation to work on behalf of the people of Greater Western Sydney.
"To make known their needs to both Commonwealth and NSW Governments, and to the wider community," he said
"In particular, we work to strengthen the role of Local Government in regional affairs, particularly where Greater Western Sydney may be affected by [State or Federal] Government policy."
Despite having a small staff and few resources, WSROC has been cited as one of Australia's most successful local government advocacy groups.
It has developed a reputation for considered policy analysis and activism on a wide range of issues affecting the residents of Western Sydney.
Cr Calvert said WSROC has been responsible for improvements in urban planning and management, public transport, roads, infrastructure, economic development, environment, employment, community services and a range of local government issues, along with many more.
"The issues of most concern to our communities today include housing affordability, climate change and resilience, waste management and resource recovery, and transport," said Cr Calvert.
"We're pushing government hard on those issues, not just because they matter to our member councils and the people of Western Sydney, but also because improvements in those areas will be a benefit to NSW and Australia more broadly."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.