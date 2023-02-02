Hawkesbury Gazette

WSROC to celebrate a half-century of service to Western Sydney

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated February 3 2023 - 10:55am, first published 8:00am
Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (WSROC) was set up in November 1973 to represent the communities of Western Sydney and to advocate for the people of the region, now it is soon to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

