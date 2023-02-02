New images add colour to Hawkesbury Hospital's walls

The walls of Hawkesbury District Health Care Children's Ward and After Hours Clinic serve as gallery space for 25 stunning images captured by the members of Hawkesbury Camera Club.
Each year the club selects a batch of new images to adorn the walls, adding a little colour and inspiration for those visiting the space, in particular the youngsters in need of health care.
The Camera Club has been a supporter of the hospital since 2007.
This year's images were selected by a group of honorary judges, hailing from Bede Polding College (Year Seven students) and pupils from Chisholm Catholic, St Matthew's and St Monica's primary schools.
The majority of their favourites were images which included animals.
The previous year's images were donated to the hospital for sales at the facility's gift shop to raise funds for the Children's Ward.
Hawkesbury Camera Club secretary Marian Paap said six volunteer photographers from the group took on the task of swapping the pictures by cleaning the frames and stringing up the new fames for hanging.
"Thank you to Anna McDonald from the Hospital for giving your support for our annual project," Ms Paap said.
"Our sincere appreciation must goes to the Harvey Norman Photo Centre for the kindness of their donation of the prints and the continuous support.
"The cost of printing the photographs was kindly donated by the Harvey Norman Photo Centre's new proprietor Michael, and we wish to send our appreciation to him and the team. "
