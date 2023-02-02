Hawkesbury Gazette

New images add colour to Hawkesbury Hospital's walls

February 2 2023 - 1:00pm
The walls of Hawkesbury District Health Care Children's Ward and After Hours Clinic serve as gallery space for 25 stunning images captured by the members of Hawkesbury Camera Club.

