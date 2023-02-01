History: A "racquet" in the Hawkesbury - Tennis Comes to Windsor, 1888

Last year's centenary of the present Hawkesbury District Tennis Association might lead to the assumption that tennis actually started in the area in 1922. Well, wrong!
Thirty-four years earlier, the Windsor and Richmond Gazette of 1 September 1888 reported with some enthusiasm the recent formation of a Windsor (Lawn) Tennis Club.
A court was being prepared "near the Church of England" which would soon be ready for play. "A large attendance of both ladies and gentlemen" was anticipated for the upcoming opening day.
The article provides three reasons why lawn tennis "has of late become a most popular pastime" - it allows women as well as men to participate, it is "scientific", and it provides "healthy and desired exercise".
William H. H. Becke, the local Police Magistrate, became President. Interestingly he was the uncle of the famous writer and adventurer George Lewis (Louis) Becke. The first Secretary was Frederick G.P. Neilley, the Road Superintendent for Windsor Borough Council. He took subscriptions from "any gentlemen desirous of joining".
What no women?
By late September 1888 the court had been completed and a match (weather permitting) was to be played on Saturday afternoon, 13 October, between players representing Richmond and Windsor. It is not reported whether the match actually took place, however, by 1890 matches were certainly under way, and there is also mention of a Richmond Lawn Tennis Club.
On 17 May of that year, the Windsor team of Messrs Antill, Rodda, Deane and Tebbutt easily defeated the Richmond team which was made up of Messrs Town, McDonald, Ridge and Barnett setting up a Richmond-Windsor tennis rivalry which lasted till the 1920s.
Over the next 23 years the number of tennis clubs grew, leading to the formation of a Hawkesbury District Tennis Association (not the current one) in 1913. It's first matches were held on 24 May.
Nine years later (April 1922) the tennis people of Richmond seem to have felt the need for a new, separate association of their own, and the Richmond District Tennis Association was born. It's first office-bearers were Nathan Mitchell (President), Lindsay Ray (Secretary) and Walter H. ("Harry") Boughton (Treasurer). It seems to have immediately thrived as the old "Hawkesbury" association withered, eventually replacing it in 1923 as the sole administering body for the sport in the district.
A comment in the Windsor and Richmond Gazette of October 1924 really put the boot in: "Since the formation of the Richmond District Tennis Association ... wonderful strides have been made in tennis in the Hawkesbury district. Windsor once had an association but it was killed stone dead by bad management. Now Richmond has shown her elder sister how things should be done, and we congratulate the officers concerned ..."
In March 1929 the Richmond Association adopted the "Hawkesbury" name, which it retains today.
So, what happened to the original Windsor Tennis Club? There is a plaque on the present clubhouse wall in McQuade Park, Windsor dated 1987 referring to the club but with no additional information. The two courts now on the site are looked after by Council and the Windsor Bowling Club.
