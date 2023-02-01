History: A "racquet" in the Hawkesbury - Tennis Comes to Windsor, 1888

Nine years later (April 1922) the tennis people of Richmond seem to have felt the need for a new, separate association of their own, and the Richmond District Tennis Association was born. It's first office-bearers were Nathan Mitchell (President), Lindsay Ray (Secretary) and Walter H. ("Harry") Boughton (Treasurer). It seems to have immediately thrived as the old "Hawkesbury" association withered, eventually replacing it in 1923 as the sole administering body for the sport in the district.