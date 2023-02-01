Hawkesbury Gazette

History: A "racquet" in the Hawkesbury - Tennis Comes to Windsor, 1888

By Neil Renaud, Colo Shire Family History Group
February 2 2023 - 8:30am
Richmond Methodist Tennis Club Ladies, 1940s with Winifred Tate on the far right. From the collection of the late Clive Tate.

Last year's centenary of the present Hawkesbury District Tennis Association might lead to the assumption that tennis actually started in the area in 1922. Well, wrong!

