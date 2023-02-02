Calling for state candidates to adopt stronger protections for koalas

Koala's in NSW have been classified as ''endangered'' under state and federal legislation, and the Total Environment Centre (TEC) are calling for parties ahead of the 2023 NSW State Election to adopt stronger protections for koalas.
From the western edge of Sydney, and spreading outwards, there are little-known, but irreplaceable Koala colonies, facing extinction in a few decades.
The Sydney Basin contains seven ARKS - areas of koala significance - which face multiple threats, which includes Hawkesbury, Campbelltown/Wingecarribee/Goulburn, Goodman Ford/Wiarborough, Goulburn/Shoalhaven west, Hunter region North, Hunter region south/Sydney region north/Central Coast region, Putty/Megalong.
TEC believes voters living in these regions should know what the political parties and independent candidates are going to do, to save neighbouring Koala colonies after decades of legislative failure.
The centre has launched its Sydney Basin Koala Policy, outlining the steps needed to halt the current trajectory of koalas in the bioregion, from endangered to extinct.
"The Sydney Basin Koala Policy is based on the best science and is intended to close the litany of loopholes in the law governing development, that is pushing the Koala towards extinction," said TEC director Jeff Angel.
The TEC's Sydney Basin Koala Policy includes:
"Until we can stop the clearing of habitat and allow the colonies to stabilise and expand, then it will be death by a thousand cuts," said Mr Angel.
"We are also proposing a Koala Greenbelt that will be a great natural and greenspace asset to Western Sydney."
Koalas have declined in the Sydney Basin Bioregion by an estimated 22 per cent in the last 20 years.
Recent YouGov polling of 1,008 NSW residents found 91 per cent support the creation of a koala green belt across Sydney, and 84 per cent want koala habitat protected from development.
TEC says protection of remaining habitat, including near urban areas, in proposed urban expansion sites and on public, leased and private lands - is critical.
So koalas can survive, the centre believes urban and regional areas must marshal all available legal, financial and scientific resources to protect habitat and linking corridors on public and private lands.
Mr Angel said TEC will be reviewing party policies in the run-up to the March election and reporting on its findings.
"Despite the devastating impact of the Black Summer bushfires, the 'Koala Wars' persist in parliament, with the government recently attempting to relax land clearing legislation further," he said.
"The ALP (Labor) have yet to release a policy to specifically address Sydney's Koalas.
"Public opinion is overwhelmingly in support of the protection of koala habitat from development. The Koala Wars must end."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
