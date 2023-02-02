Hawkesbury Gazette

Calling for state candidates to adopt stronger protections for koalas

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
February 2 2023 - 4:00pm
Koala's in NSW have been classified as ''endangered'' under state and federal legislation, and the Total Environment Centre (TEC) are calling for parties ahead of the 2023 NSW State Election to adopt stronger protections for koalas.

