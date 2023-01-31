Hawkesbury Gazette

Pitt Town Progress Association excited that bypass is on the horizon

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated February 1 2023 - 9:24am, first published 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Main image, Pitt Town Progress Association members Andy Southall, Steve Brown, president Chris Bell and ex-president Peter Ryan at the site of the proposed Pitt Town Bypass (Picture by Finn Coleman); inset, artists impression of the bypass. Picture supplied.

After a long fight and campaign, the Pitt Town Progress Association (PTPA) were excited by the State Government's announcement of $100 million for the construction of the Pitt Town Bypass.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.