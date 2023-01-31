After a long fight and campaign, the Pitt Town Progress Association (PTPA) were excited by the State Government's announcement of $100 million for the construction of the Pitt Town Bypass.
The Pitt Town community have been asking for bypass around Pitt Town for over 60 years. Former president of the PTPA Peter Ryan, spent much of his time with the association campaigning for a bypass, launching the 'Where's Our Bypass' campaign.
Current PTPA president, Chris Bell, said the announcement of funding was very good news and the community will hopefully see the bypass in the not too distant future.
"The land corridor has already been purchased, all of the preliminary designs have been done. It's pretty much contract ready," he said.
The proposed bypass includes the extension of Pitt Town Road past Bathurst Street and Old Pitt Town Road onto Cattai Road.
It will be approximately one kilometre in length, consisting of two traffic lanes, with roundabouts where it intersects Bathurst Street and Old Pitt Town Road.
There will be culverts and bridge sections of the road, with some earth works to lift the level of the road surface.
The main reason the community wants a bypass is to reduce the amount of large trucks that travel through the main street of Pitt Town.
Mr Bell said currently between 700 and 1000 trucks travel through the main street of Pitt Town each day, travelling too and from the Maroota sandstone quarry.
"Not little trucks, trucks with a dog trailer behind them," he said. "There is literally one of them every minute, from 6am to 4.30-5pm at night.
"It is dangerous and is very wearing on the community. The bypass is long overdue."
Advantages the bypass will provide to the community include: greatly improving the road safety into the town area for road users, including pedestrians and cyclists, safety for school children walking to school from the Wellesley Street area, through traffic will no longer have to negotiate four bends within Pitt Town, improvements to the liveability of the residents, especially along the exisiting route, and a reduction to noise, sound and vehicle pollution from the town area.
When it comes to flood resilience, Mr Bell said it was a different conversation.
"It will not change the flood resilience of the town," he said. "It will change the dangers we all face every day driving into the main part of town.
"Dodging all these trucks and the number of accidents that occurred on the four bends coming into and out of town that won't be there anymore because they're going to be on the bypass.
"The Pitt Town Bypass will still be closed during a major flood because you access the bypass via Pitt Town Road, which is closed at Mackenzie Creek and ... Longneck Lagoon [during a flood].
"Irrespective of whether [the bypass] is flood impacted itself, it won't be accessible because the feeder roads ... in themselves are closed by flood waters."
Mr Bell said it's been a long, hard fight by the PTPA and individuals in the association.
"We're very pleased that they've delivered and we also appreciate Robyn Preston's contribution to that delivery," he said.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
