There is a greyhound out there for everyone, and you might find your paw-fect companion at a special greyhound speed dating event for Valentine's Day.
Forty of the cute critters are up for adoption at the Greyhounds as Pets Western Sydney facility in Londonderry, and the community is invited to come along - and maybe fall in love - on February 11.
CEO Sharon Andronicas said each dog would be paired with a handler on the day, and visitors would be guided to meeting those dogs that most fit their lifestyle.
"You get to spend time with each of those dogs in a speed dating-style event and see who clicks with you, who doesn't," Ms Andronicas told ACM.
"If there's someone you completely fall in love with and they fall in love with you, we can go to our more formal match-making process."
Free love potion slushies, a doggy drawing station, heart-shaped cakes and cookies for humans and greyhounds, and even a kissing booth will be on offer. Every adopted dog will go home with a free bed.
Visitors are invited to bring their whole family - including their dogs - to meet their greyhound matches and see if love really is in the air.
"We'll encourage them to bring their dog on the day if they're planning to adopt on the day and we can do some meet and greets. That's part of our matching process, to make sure it is a good fit," Ms Andronicas said.
"If there are kids in the family, we encourage them to come along as well to make sure everyone stays safe and is respectful to each other."
When asked if finding the right match when speed dating with greyhounds was as important as finding the right partner on a human date, Ms Andronicas said it was "possibly more important".
"Because dogs are forever, they're finding forever homes, it's very important we make the right decision about adopting our dogs," she said.
Greyhounds reportedly make "amazing pets" and Ms Andronicas said there is a greyhound "for every family, situation and lifestyle".
"We have couch potatoes, we have athletes, we have goofy dogs and complete love bugs," she said.
"Some of our dogs are family dogs, some just want one special person in their life, some like apartments, some prefer rural properties, some want a doggy buddy."
The Londonderry facility was launched in 2022 to re-home ex-racing industry greyhounds. During the 2021-22 financial year, 2,014 greyhounds were re-homed through the program across the state.
"Not all of them have raced before; some of our dogs come to us that just aren't suited to the racing industry and they prefer to be pets," Ms Andronicas said.
Visitors are not obliged to adopt on the day. People are welcome to visit to learn more about greyhounds and the adoption process, and even enquire about fostering a dog.
Find out more and register your interest at www.gapnsw.com.au
Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
