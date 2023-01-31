Hawkesbury Gazette

Mountain Culture take out the top spot in Hottest 100 Craft Beer countdown

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated January 31 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mountain Culture Beer Company in Katoomba made history over the weekend, becoming the first debut beer to be recognised as number one in the GABS Hottest 100 Australian Craft Beers list, with its core range brew, Status Quo Pale Ale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.