Michelle Follington's customers travel from as far as Dubbo to have their wigs fitted at Blossom. Hair - Body - Face and Wig Boutique in Windsor.
There are many reasons people require wigs, and Ms Follington sees everyone from cancer patients to people with general hair loss, alopecia, lap banding surgery and general thinning.
When Ms Follington took over the business in 2018, she didn't anticipate getting as much out of fitting wigs as she does.
In fact, she says she has changed people's lives - and in doing so, hers has also changed, for the better.
"I was just buying a local salon and was just going to plod along doing my thing," Ms Follington told the Gazette.
"Clients say 'you've changed my life', you've made it so I can go out'. But I think, 'no, you've changed my life'."
Fitting wigs and making people feel good about themselves has made Ms Follington remember "how grateful" she is for her health and her family.
"Even though it can be really tough - I do have my days when it really does affect me - these ladies, who are sick, and especially the children when they do come in, it feels really good to make them happy," she said.
The Blossom team doesn't just sell wigs - they also fit them and style them to suit the customer. The salon offers a full range of beauty services, focusing on low-toxicity products and services.
"A lot of people, when their hair regrows, they will come here for hair and beauty services," Ms Follington said.
"We do facials, massage, laser hair removal, specialised skin treatments, body contouring, colours, foils, styling, hair braiding and extensions, everything you'd find in a salon, plus the wigs and hairdressing go hand-in-hand."
Ms Follington said good-quality wig services are lacking in regional towns, which is why customers travel from places including Bathurst, Lithgow, Forster and Canberra.
She recently launched Blossom's Wig Wagon, which travels to hospitals and wellness centres in regional towns to provide wig services to people who can't travel.
"There are some people who, when they're sick, they can't travel. They might have had their licence taken off them, they are too unwell to travel, and buying something online, it's hard to get the right fit for them. If they don't have hair, they won't go out," Ms Follington said.
"I just load up my trailer, hook it on and off I go."
IN OTHER NEWS
She has recently returned from providing her services to the Western Cancer Centre at Dubbo Base Hospital.
Ms Follington has travelled to the USA to source wigs for Blossom, and the business has gone from stocking 22 wigs to 500.
She has a strong relationship with Hawkesbury cancer charity, Pink Finss.
"They started bringing their ladies to me, so I started sponsoring their events, and we've increased our sponsorship every year. I feel like it's good karma - we've been growing and it feels good to be able to give back through my business," Ms Follington said.
Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.