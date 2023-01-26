Locals flocked to Australiana Pioneer Village at Wilberforce to enjoy Australia Day by immersing themselves in history.
Members of the local Magic Metal Motoring Club had 22 vintage cars on display, representing just a snapshot of the group's membership.
President John McCoy-Lancaster said the group is "open to all makes and models".
"We've been around for five years and we have 50 members with over 400 cars," he said.
Hawkesbury Woodcraft Co-operative Limited members were showcasing their handiwork, as were the members of the Sydney Antique Machinery Club.
Thirteen-year-old Everett Mitchell, a junior member of the Antique Machinery Club, said the group members restore, maintain and take their machinery to shows.
"We explain what they do, how they were used in the olden days," Everett said.
This includes old Victa 18 lawn-mowers, better known as 'toe cutters' due to their wide blades.
Mary from Marsden Park was there with her family. She said they come every year to "see the old houses and how people lived and to see the animals".
Gray Lines, Village Volunteer and street theatre performer, who lives in South Windsor, said "it's good to see the public come out and see the Village and have fun and enjoy yourself".
Eriks Balodis from Schofields, also a Village Volunteer, said he likes visiting the Village as he is able to reminisce about the time he spent at Marsden Park Public School as a child. The village includes an old building from the school, which was erected before his time.
"The school had two teachers back then, and the headmaster taught third, fourth, fifth and sixth classes, all subjects," Mr Balodis said.
Lanying and Oliver, with their daughter Nina, were visiting from Seven Hills, and said it was their first time at the Village for Australia Day.
"We're looking forward to checking it out and seeing what's here. It looks very unique," Oliver said.
Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
