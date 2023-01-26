There were 32 Hawkesbury residents who took the pledge to become Australians today, as part of Hawkesbury City Council's annual Australia Day citizenship ceremony.
Folk hailing from Ukraine, Canada, Germany, Bangladesh, India, the Republic of Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Venezuela, France, the Philippines and South Africa were welcomed as Australian citizens.
Hosted by Hawkesbury City Council and supported by the Department of Home Affairs, the special Australian citizenship ceremony was held at Don't Worry Oval, Windsor.
A Welcome to Country was given by Erin Wilkins, a Boorooberongal woman of the Darug Nation, followed by a special performance by Jannawi Dancers.
Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley, was the Presiding Officer and was accompanied by his wife, Linda Hurley.
Mr and Ms Hurley were welcomed to the ceremony by the 336 Squadron Air Force Cadets from RAAF Base, Richmond, with the Cadets providing a Guard of Honour.
Mr Hurley led the new citizens in their pledges of commitment to Australia and its people, and presented them with their citizenship certificates.
Native plants from the Hawkesbury Community Nursery were presented to all new citizens by Ms Hurley as a citizenship gift.
Macquarie MP Susan Templeman, Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston, Hawkesbury Police Area Commander Superintendent Andrew Gardner, RAAF Base Richmond Air Commodore Bradley Clarke, Hawkesbury City mayor, councillor Sarah McMahon, and councillors were in attendance.
Cr McMahon said it was a "very special feeling" as the leader of the community to give people their citizenship.
"After all the countries and journeys that they have travelled, they've chosen not just Australia, but the Hawkesbury, to make this their home, and it's a very humbling and honourable moment," she said.
"We are completely thrilled that the Governor General of Australia has chosen the Hawkesbury out of all the council areas across the country to come and make our citizens here today, official Australians."
Following the ceremony, Mr and Ms Hurley were taken on tours of the historic St Matthew's Anglican Church and the Hawkesbury Regional Gallery by Ms Wilkins, local officials and community members.
"We just had the most beautiful ceremony ... and now get to showcase a part of Windsor and the Hawkesbury too [Mr and Ms Hurley]," said Cr McMahon.
"I think sharing our indigenous culture and our colonial culture is very important.
"I think today, you would have heard a lot of people address the fact that we do have that combined history we must always accept, embrace and acknowledge both moving forward."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
