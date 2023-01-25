Kurrajong Heights resident Tetiana Iastrubchak is spending her last day as a Ukranian citizen.
Tomorrow, January 26, Ms Iastrubchak, who celebrated her tenth year in the country last week, will join 31 other residents in taking the pledge to become Australians as part of Hawkesbury City Council's annual Australia Day citizenship ceremony.
Joining Ms Iastrubchak in taking up citizenship at tomorrow's ceremony will be folk hailing from Canada, Germany, Bangladesh, India, the Republic of Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Venezuela, France, the Philippines and South Africa.
Ms Iastrubchak said she is excited to become a citizen.
"Time went so quickly and it's very special to have the ceremony on Australia Day. I feel so very honoured," she said.
Ms Iastrubchak's journey to Australia took a few years.
While living and working in the small Ukrainian village of Kamenets-Podilsky, she met her husband, Gordon, an Australian who was living and working in the town for two and a half years.
Gordon took a new job in Belgium, where the couple moved, living there for a year, before moving to Spain.
The pair then moved to Australia in 2013, eventually buying a house at Kurrajong Heights, where they now raise their young son.
Ms Iastrubchak said part of her decision to become a citizen was to ensure her family is together.
"Over the 10 years I realised, my family is here." she said. "I have a son here, I have a husband here and we all have to be as a whole.
"I would like to have a voice and to vote. To be part of the Australian people and the Australian culture."
Moving to the Hawkesbury was somewhat of a happy accident for the family.
After renting places in the Northern Beaches, regular visits to their cottage in Capertee led to them wanting to buy somewhere different.
"In Sydney, it's just so crazy to buy anything there. So we passed by Kurrajong Village and thought 'let's go in and have a look what it's like'," said Ms Iastrubchak.
"Then a few weeks later, my husband booked a bed and bed breakfast place to stay and we went to see different places. And we stuck with one, fell in love. Now we're living Kurrajong Heights. We have a beautiful view of the Hawkesbury.
"I am from the country. I grew up in a village. I probably just wanted to come back to as I was a child, to have a similar village to live in."
Ms Iastrubchak's family abroad is excited for her to become a citizen.
"My mom and sister live in Poland, the other one lives in Ukraine. They all know about it and are very happy," she said.
Hosted by Hawkesbury City Council and supported by the Department of Home Affairs, the special Australian citizenship ceremony at Windsor will be a private event.
Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley, will be the Presiding Officer and will be accompanied by his wife, Linda Hurley.
They will be welcomed to the ceremony by the 336 Squadron Air Force Cadets from RAAF Base, Richmond, with the Cadets to provide a Guard of Honour for Mr Hurley and Ms Hurley upon arrival.
Hawkesbury City mayor, councillor Sarah McMahon, said Australian citizenship ceremonies were a special opportunity to welcome new Australians to the local community.
"To have Their Excellencies join us makes it even more special," she said. "Native plants from the Hawkesbury Community Nursery will be presented to all new citizens by Ms Hurley as a citizenship gift."
Macquarie MP Susan Templeman, Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston, Hawkesbury Police Area Commander Superintendent Andrew Gardner, RAAF Base Richmond Air Commodore Bradley Clarke, the mayor and councillors will be in attendance. Erin Wilkins will perform a Welcome to Country.
