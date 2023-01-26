Dianne Russell named 2023 Hawkesbury Citizen of the Year

Hope4U Foundation's Dianne Russell has been named the 2023 Hawkesbury Citizen of the Year.
Announced at the Hawkesbury Australia Day Awards at Don't Worry Oval in Windsor on Thursday, January 26, the awards recognise and honour the outstanding achievements of everyday Australians in the Hawkesbury.
Ms Russell was among seven other recipients of the prestigious awards, including Young Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Local Hero Award, Community Organisation of the Year, Special Achievement Award, Junior Sports Person of the Year, Community Arts Award and the 2023 Commemorative Plaque.
As part of the ceremony, a Welcome to Country was given by Erin Wilkins, a Boorooberongal woman of the Darug Nation.
The citizen of the year award is given to a person in the community who goes above and beyond.
As a volunteer for over six years, Ms Russell provides free support to community members of loved ones who have been lost due to suicide.
She provides free counselling, workshops, community support events, free BBQs and events such as the Hope Walk.
She has lost two sons to suicide; and gives back to her community by volunteering all her free time to ensure community members have emotional and mental health support.
Ms Russell has always pushed on and has now created a foundation in support of other families and friends.
She still works as a registered nurse, and puts all of her free time and money into community events and supporting the Hawkesbury community.
Ms Russell said she was blown away by the nomination and honour of winning.
"You get to meet amazing community people and they're the ones that I look to and look forward to being a part of them.
"I am absolutely proud. I'm just so passionate about mental health and mental well being and the prevention of suicide and I just want to talk about it and let people know that it's okay to talk about as well. It's very important.
"I'll continue on until probably the day I die and as an old lady. I think it's very important that it continues on. Being talked about and recognised."
The 2023 Hawkesbury Australia Day Ambassador, Greg Donovan, talked about the importance of charity and being involved in the community.
Mr Donovan has dedicated himself to raising funds to help find a cure for Type 1 diabetes, and has founded the Born to Run Foundation, Australia's only desert running race - the Big Red Run, and Australia's most remote music festival - the Birdsville Big Red Bash.
Hawkesbury Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon, congratulated all award recipients.
"Thank you for the many wonderful contributions you have made to our Hawkesbury community," she said.
Federal Macquarie MP Susan Templeman, State Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston, and Hawkesbury City Councillors attended the event along with the nominators, nominees, family members and friends of the award winners.
The other 2023 Hawkesbury Australia Day Award Recipients include:
Emily Lowe - Young Citizen of the Year:
Awarded to a person 25-years-old and under, who has contributed significantly to the Hawkesbury and has demonstrated selflessness, commitment and involvement in activities in the Hawkesbury.
Ms Lowe joined Tennyson RFS as a Junior Volunteer in August 2013, and has been involved in community education and preparedness initiatives through the RFS.
She has also been an active firefighter responding to incidents around the Hawkesbury, including the 2019/2020 Gospers Mountain Fire and the multiple floods seen during 2020 to 2022.
In 2021 and 2022, she participated in the Starlight Foundation Super Swim Fundraising Challenge, raising hundreds of dollars by swimming over forty kilometres.
Phillip Giles - Volunteer of the Year:
Mr Giles has made a significant contribution to the Hawkesbury as President of Bligh Park Football Club over the past 12 years, supporting the club through COVID-19 and floods.
Wanting to offer the Hawkesbury's youth every chance to play football, he offered the Bligh Park facilities and grounds to all clubs when their fields were lost due to flooding.
He keeps the facilities are clean and professional, and talks to club members about what can be improved.
Mitchell Brennan - Local Hero Award:
Acknowledging the recipient's outstanding dedication and contribution to the Hawkesbury through voluntary services, expertise or community leadership that has improved the lives of others.
Mitchell Brennan fought fires in Wisemans Ferry as a RFS volunteer in 2019, during the floos in 2020 and 2022 he helped deliver goods to residents over many weeks and assisted with the clean up.
Despite losing his own accommodation and belongings on his property in the July 2022 flood, he continued to work alongside the Army, cleaning up Walmsley Road and St Albans.
The Hawkesbury District Agricultural Association - Community Organisation of the Year:
Presented to a voluntary service or community group for their outstanding contribution to the wellbeing of the Hawkesbury community.
The Hawkesbury District Agricultural Association has fostered and grown the annual agricultural show within the Hawkesbury for 135 Shows.
It has grown to become the largest regional agricultural show in NSW attracting over 60,000 visitors each year and bringing millions of dollars into the Hawkesbury economy.
Local infrastructure work on the showground supports local jobs, with tens of thousands of volunteer hours contributed to maintaining the grounds and running the show.
Michael Payne - Special Achievement Award:
Mr Payne was the Sports Person of the Year at the 2022 Australia Day Awards Ceremony, and following this he formally swam across the English Channel in July last year.
He undertook the 32km swim in very cold temperatures, reaching France in 12 hours and 48 minutes.
At 17-years-old, he became the youngest swimmer to complete a solo crossing of the English Channel in 2022, and did this while studying the HSC at Colo High School.
Noah Kemp - Junior Person Sports of the Year:
Awarded to a person aged under 18-years-old who has demonstrated success or achievement as a player of sport in the Hawkesbury.
Kemp dominated 2022 in the pool, winning gold medals at the 2022 School Sport Australia Championship, 2022 Swimming NSW Championships, 2022 Swimming NSW Short Course Championships.
He set four NSW records and currently holds 26 NSW and NSW All Comers records, three Queensland All Comer records, four NSW Metropolitan records, numerous Metro North West records, numerous Windsor Swimming Club records and several Hawkesbury District records.
For the past three years he has been the Hawkesbury District Swimming Champion and the Hawkesbury District Athletics Champion.
The Hawkesbury City Eisteddfod Society - Community Arts Award:
Recognising members of the community who have significantly contributed to the development of the arts in the Hawkesbury, the Hawkesbury City Eisteddfod is one of the oldest competitions in Australia and a rich part of the Hawkesbury's heritage.
Over 7000 performers cross the stage during the annual event, that allows performers to build their confidence and skill.
Many performers have moved into professional careers within their chosen field including elite international ballet and dance companies, acting, teaching, law and more.
The society helps the Hawkesbury community by bringing together families, teachers, and performers and boosting tourism, with adjudicators sourced from all over Australia, and teachers and students coming from across NSW.
2023 Commemorative Plaque - Detective Inspector Bryson Anderson:
A posthumous award that is displayed in perpetuity at the entrance of the Council Administration Building in Windsor, awarded in recognition of a resident or group who contributed significantly to the Hawkesbury community.
Bryson was a Detective Inspector for Hawkesbury Police Area Command and was highly regarded by his colleagues. In December 2012, he was killed in the line of duty while protecting the Hawkesbury community.
December 2022 marked the tenth anniversary of Bryson's death and with council acknowledging his dedication and the ultimate sacrifice he made to protect the Hawkesbury community.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
