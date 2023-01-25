Sackville North resident, Dr Lisa Fahey, has been awarded an Order of Australia honour for service to medicine as a psychologist.
Dr Fahey received her OAM in the General Division as part of the Governor-General's Australia Day 2023 Honours List.
Dr Fahey is co-founder, director and psychologist at Quovus and Quovus Technologies, founded with her husband Brendan Fahey in 2006 to provide specialist clinical support to individuals, families, organisations, and communities.
She is also clinical director for Sherwood House, with the New South Wales Department of Communities and Justice, since 2009.
Dr Fahey told the Gazette she was "very humbled" to receive the OAM and "the honour of the award is starting to sink in".
"I think the most important aspect of the award's impact for me is the light it shines on the challenges for intervention/support for vulnerable traumatised children and families in our community; and the 'silent pandemic' that is our community mental health crisis," Dr Fahey said.
"My entire working life has been focused on seeking to build and deliver effective, sustainable and innovative psychological support and intervention to high needs individuals, and their networks.
"This is a somewhat unseen space for most Australians, but I do not stand alone in the delivery of assistance and solutions. It is my sincere hope that this award adds to the profile and understanding of this work and recognition of my many peers, colleagues and partner providers."
Dr Fahey and her family have lived in the Hawkesbury for over 20 years and have been involved in horses and polo. Her children attended primary school in the area and the family loves playing water sports on the river.
"In many senses this award represents a milestone for the whole family. Every member of the family have contributed to so many aspects of our combined work and businesses to innovate in the mental and psychological health space," Dr Fahey said.
"My husband Brendan has been the foundation of bringing our work forward beyond individual clinical practice to innovative software and systems options. It has and continues to be an exciting journey."
In 2023, Dr Fahey plans to build on the launch of a well-being and mental health application for screening and frontline intervention, called Give Me Five, which is currently being targeted for schools, youth, NDIS participants, veterans and EAPs agencies both in Australia and the US.
"I am also super excited to expand my work in supervision of provisional psychologists and clinician coaching. There is so much to do," Dr Fahey said.
Dr Fahey has a long resume including clinical director of Obviate, and director of Equalis, and is a member of the Australian Association of Psychologists.
