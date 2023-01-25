Hawkesbury Gazette
Our People

Sackville's Dr Lisa Fahey of Quovus receives OAM Australia Day honour

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated January 26 2023 - 11:15am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Fahey is co-founder, director and psychologist at Quovus and Quovus Technologies, and has lived in the Hawkesbury with her family for 20 years. Picture supplied

Sackville North resident, Dr Lisa Fahey, has been awarded an Order of Australia honour for service to medicine as a psychologist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.