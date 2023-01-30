Beloved Minister of the Word at St Andrews Uniting Church in Richmond, Reverend Je-Kon Oh, has given his final service after 15 years leading the congregation.
Though placement is normally for 10 years, Rev Oh's tenure was extended by five years at the request of the local church community.
Rev Oh, who lives in Hobartville with his wife Sung-Hee, said he would miss the members of the church who made him feel he was "part of a family".
"Every evening after dinner, my wife and myself take a walk, and some people I don't know, they are driving and they wave their hands - I don't know them," Rev Oh laughed.
Rev Oh moved to Australia from Korea in 1989 and said he sees Hawkesbury as his "hometown".
"I go to the shopping centre, I walk on Windsor Street, and I come across so many people and have a chat, hold hands - it's more than church, it's the whole community," he said.
Some of his proudest achievements are the community programs he ran through the church, particularly to keep people connected during the pandemic.
He is also proud of the relationship he forged with the Richmond RSL Sub-branch, and the Anzac services he conducted at the church over the years.
An exciting memory from his time at St Andrews was when Mel Gibson and the crew of the biographical war film Hacksaw Ridge were in town and shot a scene in the church in 2016.
"I was in the church building, and I saw [Mel Gibson], and I thought 'I know you'. I couldn't believe it," Rev Oh said.
Though he is almost at retirement age, Rev Oh is looking for another church to serve.
His message for the Hawkesbury community was as follows: "My heartfelt appreciation to the community and my church, and that's my privilege and honour to serve God, and the church, and the community, in many different ways."
Lester Vincent, Church Council Acting Chairperson, said Rev Oh deserved the lovely send-off he received on Sunday, January 29 at the church on West Market Street.
"He is not given to outspoken public appearances and statements. Instead, he worked quietly with his team on changing the internal structure of the church organisation and documenting its core Christian values," Mr Vincent said.
He expressed his love for Rev Oh and his wife and said he would "miss them a lot".
"We appreciate all they have done for us and wish them God's richest blessing and every good wish for your future," Mr Vincent said.
Ron Gray, President of Richmond RSL Sub-branch, said Rev Oh was "one of the best, most fantastic blokes I have met".
He reminisced about an Anzac Day service Rev Oh conducted for the Sub-branch a handful of years ago.
"He didn't know what Anzac Day was ... and he [researched] it to find out more about it. He did the service for us and it has been one of the best church services we have ever had," Mr Gray said.
"We appreciated it so much, what he produced. We always talk about it."
Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
