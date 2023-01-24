Hawkesbury Gazette

Richmond Marketplace's Operation Backpack 2023 a success

Updated January 25 2023 - 9:55am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tracey Thomas, Richmond Marketplace Senior Marketing Manager, said $5,225.25 worth of school supplies were donating to assist families currently experiencing financial strain. Picture supplied

The team members at Richmond Marketplace are grateful to the community for supporting local families in need through the centre's latest charity effort.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.