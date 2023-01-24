The team members at Richmond Marketplace are grateful to the community for supporting local families in need through the centre's latest charity effort.
Operation Backpack ran from Tuesday, January 3 until Friday, January 20, with 2,079 new back to school items being kindly donated in-centre by members of the community.
"Richmond Marketplace would like to thank The Hawkesbury Gazette for their continued sponsorship of our community initiative, as well as the Hawkesbury community for generously donating $5,225.25 worth of school supplies to assist families currently experiencing financial strain," said Tracey Thomas, Richmond Marketplace Senior Marketing Manager.
"We would also like to acknowledge and thank the amazing volunteers from St Vincent de Paul Society, who will distribute the school packs to local families this week. We value their time and commitment to this worthy cause."
Operation Backpack has been running for many years and because of the campaign's success, Richmond Marketplace - owned by ISPT - will stage the initiative again in 2024.
During the campaign, local community members donate new drink bottles, backpacks, lunch boxes, pencil cases, glue, coloured pencils and exercise books, to help local families get back to school with the essentials.
