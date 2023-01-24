So many ways to reflect, respect and celebrate Australia Day in the Hawkesbury Advertising Feature

The sausage sizzle hosted by local Rotary members is always popular on Australia Day. Picture supplied

Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman shares her thoughts on Australia Day.

"This Australia Day is an opportunity to reflect, respect and acknowledge the strength of our local communities and shared history. For each Australian this date will hold different significance.

"In the Hawkesbury, I will have the honour of welcoming new citizens to Australia, each person bringing with them their own cultural heritage, making our community more vibrant and diverse.

"For my family, Australia Day was also my Grandmother's birthday, and traditionally we would all gather to celebrate with her. So I always spend some time on the 26th remembering the many years I was lucky to have her in my life.

"No matter how you spend the day, I hope all Australians take the opportunity to learn more about the full history of our beautiful country and celebrate that we are home to the oldest continuing culture on earth.

"I'm delighted that, this year, the federal government, through the National Australia Day Council is supporting Australia Day on the Hawkesbury, with a grant to help make the community event more accessible. The focus on making events more accessible and inclusive is thanks to the incredible advocacy of the 2023 Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott.

"Australia Day on the Hawkesbury, at Governor Philip Park is free to attend, and runs from 5pm to 9pm with rides, food trucks, fireworks and a RAAF flyover.

"I'm so proud to be part of the Albanese Government, supporting your local council to put on this event.

"Reflect. Respect. Celebrate. We're all part of the story."

MP Susan Templeman speaks at last year's Australia Day celebrations. Picture supplied