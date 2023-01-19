WestInvests delivers huge amount of funding for Hawkesbury infrastructure projects

The Hawkesbury community is set to benefit from local infrastructure projects, after Hawkesbury City Council and community groups were successful in securing funding through the NSW Government's WestInvest program.
On Thursday, January 18 NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Treasurer Matt Kean announced the funding for 21 projects across local councils and community groups in Hawkesbury, The Hills and Blacktown LGAs.
Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston, Hawkesbury City Mayor Sarah McMahon and Hawkesbury City Council general manager Elizabeth Richardson joined the staff at Richmond Swimming Centre on Thursday afternoon to relay the announcement locally.
Council has secured $75.5 million in funding for five major projects, while community groups YMCA, Autism Spectrum Australia and Scout Association of Australia NSW have secured $50.6 million in funding for three further projects in the Hawkesbury and its surrounds.
The $75.5 million is on top of the $16.8 million in projects announced in November. An additional project, valued at approximately $5 million, will be announced in the coming weeks.
Council's five major projects include:
Other Hawkesbury based projects being funded include:
Previously announcement projects funded through the WestInvest program include: the development of Fernadell Park in Pitt Town, the redevelopment of Woodbury Reserve at Glossodia, the Kurmond to Kurrajong Cycleway and the Hawkesbury Wayfinding Project.
Ms Preston, welcomed the announcement and said it's currently an amazing time for Hawkesbury.
"Never before have community projects of this value and volume been provided to Hawkesbury," she said. "Hawkesbury's project dreams will now become a reality.
"It's about time Hawkesbury people are looking forward to a little bit of change.
"We've been through a lot since the bushfires, since the floods and so now it's about renewal. I'm pretty excited about it."
Cr McMahon said the Hawkesbury is going to have a huge facelift, as these would deliver much-needed social, health, lifestyle and flood resilience benefits to the entire community.
"I cannot stress enough how important these projects are to the future of the Hawkesbury," she said. "These projects will replace and update much-used, but tired and outdated facilities that will be enjoyed for generations to come.
"There will be something for everyone with these new projects. It will also add critical flood resilience for residents west and north of the river by providing a hub that quickly converts into a purpose-built evacuation centre whenever it is needed.
Cr McMahon said work can be expected to begin over the next 12 months.
"We have never seen this level of investment before and this is just the second part of an additional first part of more millions of dollars worth of investment to generational projects here in the Hawkesbury," she said.
"I cannot wait to see these projects within a couple of years actually come to life."
Ms Richardson said council was excited following the announcement.
"The absolute credit to the staff at Hawkesbury City Council for the phenomenal amount of work that went into the preparation of very detailed business cases to support our WestInvest applications," she said.
"We're incredibly proud that we'll be able to deliver in a short number of years, a really long standing and wonderful legacy for the people of the Hawkesbury."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.