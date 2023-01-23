Kim Hamilton learnt not to touch cacti as a young girl. One day, while mucking about at a cactus show, she sat on one of the spiky plants.
"I got up very quickly," she laughed.
If people come into Hamilton's World of Cacti at Llandilo trying to offload their cactus collections because they're having kids or acquiring pets, Ms Hamilton tells them her story.
"People think they need to sell them because they're spiky. But kids learn," she said.
Ms Hamilton grew up around cacti and succulents, and has been managing the family business for the past 30 years.
She is Secretary and Fellow of the Cactus and Succulents Society (CSS) of NSW and on the committee for the Royal Horticultural Society of NSW.
But it all started in a backyard in Fairfield when she was seven years old.
"Mum wanted a rockery garden with cacti," she said.
A hobby formed and the family joined the CSS. Soon, they were growing and selling their own plants and a business was born.
Hamilton's World of Cacti has moved three times - from Fairfield to Wetherill Park, then to Badgerys Creek (they were acquired for the new airport) and finally, Llandilo where they have been for 35 years.
During the 2019-20 bushfire season, a spot fire burnt-out 10 "igloos" containing 1000 plants at the property, causing approximately $50,000 of damage.
Fires were followed by the pandemic and, though that was good for sales, "the last 12 months have been average".
Ms Hamilton said trends change week to week, from echeverias to agaves and variegated plants. Customers often ask for "the cowboy cactus you see in the movies", not realising it takes 75 years to grow its first "arm".
Ms Hamilton is often asked if she sells mescaline - a psychedelic drug derived from the Mexican peyote cactus, which is against the law to use and supply in Australia. Of course, the answer is "no".
A large personal collection of cacti includes her father's 50-year-old plants that he grew from seeds and left to her when he died.
Ms Hamilton has also been entrusted with the collections of three members of the CSS when they died, and she hopes to find someone to whom she can leave her collection when her time comes.
"It would be a shame to see them fall," she said.
In the meantime, business is forging ahead, with some new plants coming in from Indonesia in the latter part of the year.
She warned people to be "careful" when buying cacti from Facebook Marketplace as they could be illegally imported from China.
"They haven't been in a quarantine facility. One of the tell-tale signs is that they don't have any roots," she said.
Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
