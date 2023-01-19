Hawkesbury Gazette

RAAF aircraft to conduct flypast for funeral of Air Marshal John 'Jake' Newham

January 19 2023 - 12:00pm
A Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft - the same type that will be conducting a flypast on Friday. Picture by CPL Craig Barrett/Department of Defence

F-35A Lightning II aircraft will conduct a holding pattern in the air space in the vicinity of Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Richmond on Friday, as part of a flypast for the funeral of Air Marshal John 'Jake' Newham AC (Retd).

