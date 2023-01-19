F-35A Lightning II aircraft will conduct a holding pattern in the air space in the vicinity of Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Richmond on Friday, as part of a flypast for the funeral of Air Marshal John 'Jake' Newham AC (Retd).
Up to four RAAF F-35A Lightning II aircraft from No. 3 Squadron will conduct a low-level flypast over Macquarie Park Cemetery Sydney as a mark of respect for the funeral of Air Marshal Newham between 11.15am and 11.30am on Friday, January 20.
RAAF advises flying is subject to change, including short notice cancellation, due to variables such as air traffic control requirements, weather, and operational availability.
RAAF advises noise reduction and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of military flying.
