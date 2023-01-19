Hawkesbury Gazette

Windsor Fire Station recruiting on-call firefighters

January 20 2023 - 7:30am
Picture supplied

Are you interested in becoming a firefighter? Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) is calling for community-minded men and women to join the on-call firefighter ranks at Windsor Fire Station.

