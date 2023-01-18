Hawkesbury Gazette

Critical safety upgrades on the way for Bells Line of Road after $100 million funding commitment

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated January 18 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After years of damage caused by extreme weather, Bells Line of Road will receive critical safety upgrades, with the Australian Government committing $100 million in funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.