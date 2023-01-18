After years of damage caused by extreme weather, Bells Line of Road will receive critical safety upgrades, with the Australian Government committing $100 million in funding.
Announced on Wednesday, January 18, the funding will allow for safety works, including overtaking lanes, along one of NSW's most historic roads.
The road - that stretches from Richmond in Hawkesbury to Bell in the Blue Mountains - was heavily impacted by extreme weather and record rainfall, beginning in March 2021 and continuing into 2022.
This funding injection comes as Transport for NSW continues to complete investigation and repair works.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Bells Line of Road "an important part of the history of Greater Western Sydney".
"[It] remains a vital piece of infrastructure for locals, transport operators, and tourists exploring the beautiful Blue Mountains," he said.
"Today's announcement means a safer journey for everyone using Bells Line of Road, and will help ensure its future."
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said Bells Line of Road is critical to residents who live in the region.
"Sadly, it has taken an absolute battering from the weather in recent years and is in desperate need of urgent safety upgrades," he said.
"These upgrades will ensure local residents, primary producers and tourists will be able to travel safely along Bells Line of Road into the future.
"This is demonstration of the Commonwealth and the NSW Government working together to deliver world-class and safer roads across our state."
Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King said the impacts of extreme weather have taken a serious toll on Bells Line of Road.
"The funding we're announcing today will make it safer in the short-term and restore it for the longer term," she said.
NSW Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward called Bells Line of Road a critical route connecting Greater Sydney to regional NSW.
"This upgrade compliments our commitment towards improving safety along this major corridor and supports our plans to upgrade Richmond Bridge for the people of Sydney's North West," she said.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
