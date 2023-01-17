Tebbutt's Observatory has recently received a nice upgrade, with the signboard honouring astronomer John Tebbutt being replaced and updated.
The new signboard was a donation from the Hawkesbury Historical Society (HHS), who not only wanted to honour John Tebbutt, but also say thank you to the Tebbutt family for their help over the years in the organising the society's astronomy Public Viewing Nights.
The old sign was worn and in parts illegible, but the new sign didn't just replace the old, it now also provides more information about the life and achievements of Tebbutt.
It includes the history of the observatory from 1863-1894 and the discoveries and honours Tebbutt achieved during his life and posthumously, from 1861-1984.
The updated board has added the achievements of having a lunar crater named after him in 1974 and that he appeared on the reverse side of the first Australian one hundred-dollar note (in circulation from 1984 until 1996).
HHS committee member John Flavin said the least they could do for the Tebbutt family was to replace the sign.
"It's quite a decent sign and people have already been admiring it and stopping to see it," he said. "It's a big improvement on the old one."
Born in 1834, John Tebbutt showed an interest in astronomy from an early age.
His uncle bought him a little naval top telescope - which is still housed at the observatory - and he pursued astronomy, making a name for himself and becoming somewhat of a correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald.
Though remaining an amateur astronomer, he was offered the post of NSW Government astronomer, which he declined, wanting the freedom to work from Windsor, where there was darker skies and without official duties that would've taken away from the astronomy.
At the Windsor observatory, Tebbutt recorded detailed weather observations and he discovered the Great Comet of 1861, which was confirmed by the government astronomer.
Though technically retiring in 1905, he continued his astronomy work until his passing in 1916.
The observatory now houses his telescopes, including his largest telescope, an eight-inch refractor.
Following his passing, the eight-inch telescope was moved to Melbourne, before being taken to New Zealand, where it remained for many years.
It wasn't until Australia's bicentenary in 1988, when the local government had Tebbutt's telescope brought back and reinstalled at its home in Windsor.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.